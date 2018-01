Cordoba Minerals Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV:CDB) (OTCQX:CDBMF) (“Cordoba” or the “Company”) today announces the resignation of Mr. David Reading from its Board of Directors due to the recently increased demands of his other professional commitments. Mr. Reading has served as a Director of the Company since 2014.



The Board of Directors express their appreciation for Mr. Reading’s contributions to Cordoba Minerals, and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

