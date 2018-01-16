Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Goldsource Mines Provides Private Placement Update

01:25 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (FSE: G5M) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its private placement for $1.0 million announced on December 18, 2017 and increased to $1.8 million as announced on January 5, 2018 has been oversubscribed. As a result, the Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange approval for a private placement of a total of 36,418,000 units, which is now expected to close on January 18, 2018. The terms of the private placement remain otherwise unchanged."

NO U.S. REGISTRATION

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos
President & Director
Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.
Contact: Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President
Fred Cooper, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760
Fax: +1 (604) 694-1761
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)
Email: info@goldsourcemines.com
Website: www.goldsourcemines.com
570 Granville Street, Suite 501
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


