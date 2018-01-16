Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) December Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides December Quarterly Activities Report.In the December quarter work continued on the Namibian projects with a dual effort focussed on both uranium resource upgrade activities on the Reptile Project at Tumas 3 and completion of the first pass target drilling on selected exploration targets that have been identified on the Nova JV Project (see Figure 1 in link below).HIGHLIGHTS- Two drilling campaigns completed during quarter on adjacent Namibian projects with successful results.- Reptile Project - Tumas 3 deposit extended from 4.4km to 7.2km with 1,878m of broad drilling on 400m x 100m spacing.o drill assays indicate extension area will add to current Tumas 3 inferred resource base.o work to date confirming high prospectivity of the 100km of palaeochannel remaining to be tested.- Nova JV Project - first pass drilling targeting mineralisation associated with surficial palaeochannels and alaskite/skarn type basement rocks completed involving 7,490m of RC and diamond drilling.o promising results on the newly defined Namaqua palaeochannel target (formerly Speke's East) where uranium mineralisation was intersected in three adjacent holes.o majority of drillholes testing basement targets intersected narrow uranium mineralisation requiring follow-up investigations.- Increased confidence that the existing uranium resource base of the Company for Langer Heinrich-style deposits can continue to be expanded.To view the full report with figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/85A8EQ87





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is a specialist uranium company implementing a new strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a geographically diverse asset portfolio.



In parallel to its expansion objectives, the Company has a cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia, a top-ranked African mining destination with a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





