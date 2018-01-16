Marifil Mines Announces Postponement of Share Consolidation and a Debt Settlement Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - Marifil Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MFM) ("Marifil" or the "Company") announces that its 2:1 share consolidation which was announced to be effective at the open of market on January 16 has been postponed for a week. The share consolidation will now be effective at the open of market on Monday, January 22, 2018.

The Company also announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its previously announced debt settlements. The Company will issue 3,654,420 post consolidated shares to settle outstanding debt of $365,442.

Insiders accounted for $276,627 of the settled debt, being 2,752,770 post consolidated shares.

