Hunt Mining Corp. Exhibits at the AME Roundup 2018

13:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:HMX) (OTC:HMXZF) is pleased to announce the Corporation is exhibiting at the Association for Mineral Exploration Roundup 2018 (“Roundup 2018”) International Conference Monday, January 22nd through Thursday, January 25th, 2018.

Bob Little, Chief Admin Officer and Director of Corporate Development for Hunt Mining will be at Booth 1419 and extends an invitation to stakeholders and other interested parties to visit and learn more about the Corporation’s silver-gold properties at Martha, as well as the future plans for the Martha Mill’s use on the gold-silver properties La Josefina/La Valenciana flagship project just 115km north of the mill.

The Roundup 2018 is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building. The hours are 9 am – 4 pm Monday through Wednesday, and 9 am – 2:30 pm on Thursday.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart
Investor Relations
T: (403) 617-7609
E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little
Chief Administration Officer
T: (509) 290-5659
E: blittle@huntmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


