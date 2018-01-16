Mawson's Kairamaat 2-3 permit renewed at Rajapalot Finland

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX: MAW, Frankfurt: MXR, PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces renewal of the Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit, part of the Rajapalot project area, by the Finnish Mining Authority, TUKES, on 12 January, 2018.

Key Points:

Immediate commencement of winter diamond drilling according to enforcement of the earlier exploration permit conditions;

Regranting of the entire 1,462 hectare exploration permit, according to specific environmental assessments performed by Mawson, for an additional 2 years (Figure 1);

The permit defines exploration methods that can be undertaken within Natura 2000 areas, including but not limited to diamond drilling from 128 sites during winter conditions, plus diamond drilling from 12 sites during summer conditions using a hand portable, air-liftable or rubber-tracked vehicle with maximum weight of 7500kg.

No mechanical work programs during bird and otter nesting or frog mating periods from 1st May to 31st July.

Mr Hudson, Chairman & CEO states, "Mawson has again worked closely with all Finnish mining and environmental authorities to assess and plan our work programs to ensure minimal disturbance within biodiversity areas. We understand the responsibility granted to us by this decision, and will ensure our work is completed according to global best practices. Drill rigs will mobilize to Rajapalot over the next week once ice tracks are prepared. Diamond drilling continues at East Rompas, 8 kilometers to the west."

According to the Finnish Mining Act, after the first renewal period of up to 4 years, exploration permits in Finland can be renewed in 3-year maximum intervals, for a combined total of 15 years. The Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit area was first granted to Mawson as exploration claims in October 2011 under an older version of the Mining Act, and then renewed in June 2014.

Technical Background

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

