Great Lakes Graphite Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc. (“GLK” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GLK) (OTCQB:GLKIF) (FWB:8GL) is pleased to announce that it has received notification that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States, with trading commencing at the opening on Tuesday, January 16th, under the ticker symbol "GLKIF".



Listing on the OTCQB is part of Great Lakes Graphite’s overall strategy to increase its potential audience of international investors. It will provide the company with a significant trading platform for its current shareholders and future investors from the U.S. and internationally.

The OTCQB is the ideal marketplace for emerging U.S. and international companies. To be eligible for the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, meet a minimum price bid test, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These quality standards and appropriate regulations coupled with a solid technical platform provide investors with a high level of confidence and enhance their trading experience. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GLKIF/quote

Great Lakes Graphite will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under its current symbol GLK.

CEO Paul Gorman stated, “The United States represents the most important target market for our business as well as the most important financial market in the world. Our new OTCQB listing provides Great Lakes Graphite with improved exposure to U.S. investors and offers the potential for increased liquidity and broader exposure.

Vehicle electrification plans and forecasts show substantial growth for battery minerals like graphite. We already have a considerable shareholder base in the U.S. and are pleased to provide U.S. investors the ability to more easily participate in Great Lakes Graphite as we take our place in the battery minerals supply chains."

About Great Lakes Graphite: Great Lakes Graphite is a Clean Technology Minerals Processing Company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, Great Lakes Graphite is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil. Great Lakes Graphite is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland’s 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

Through our partner relationships, Great Lakes Graphite began selling micronized synthetic graphite beginning in 2016 and now supplies micronized and high purity micronized natural flake graphite products to a growing customer base.

Further information regarding Great Lakes can be found on the Company’s website at: www.GreatLakesGraphite.com.

Great Lakes Graphite trades with symbol GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 125,656,830 shares outstanding.

