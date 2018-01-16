Uptick Newswire Stock Day Interviews Largo Resources LTD. on Worldwide Impact of Their Vanadium Resources

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Uptick Newswire “Stock Day” podcast keeps investors up to date on the latest penny stock news by bringing transparency in the micro-cap side of the market. Connect with “Stock Day” and to over 600+ interviews from CEO’s on the OTC, Pink Sheets and micro-cap news from around the world by following Stock Day’s YouTube, Google Play and iTunes. Everett Jolly, CEO and host of “Stock Day”.



Right out of the gate Uptick Newswire CEO and “Stock Day” host, Everett Jolly gives an update on the stock price, “Last time the Company was on the show I’d said to take a look at their stock and it was trading at 30 cents a share and now it’s trading at $1.08 a share.” Mr. Jolly is pleased to welcome back Mark Smith, CEO of Largo Resources Ltd. (TSX:LGO)(OTCQB:LGORF) (the “Company”). Largo Resources Ltd. is the only pure-play vanadium stock worldwide as a world producer and supplier of the mineral that is stronger, yet lighter than steel. Mr. Smith discusses the catalysts that have been overcome to the recently broken excising records the Company had in December 2017. Continuing the interview, Mr. Smith elaborates on the significance of vanadium in today’s generation of technology and within the steel industry while emphasizing how powerful vanadium’s impact will be on improving the structural world people live in.

“You guys finally raised $35.5 million dollars. Please tell us about the effort and what you plan to do with those funds.” asks Mr. Jolly. Mr. Smith responds by explaining that this funding was an in house effort for Largo and thus 100% of corporate debt is paid off. Now the Company can focus on the main operations; the potential expansion projects, possible vertical integrations, and any mergers or acquisitions that the Company chooses to concentrate on. “This also allows us to focus on the restructuring of debt on the Brazilian level and that will be a tremendous benefit to the Company, its balance sheet and overall our shareholders. It is our goal to reduce the debt at the Brazilian level that way the Company remains more sustained regardless of what the price of vanadium is. We think this is a very good move for the shareholders and strategically we are focused on that point for 2018.”

In conclusion of the interview, Mr. Smith elaborates on the Company’s plans for 2018: moving quickly into the sale of the high purity vanadium material and development on producing a high purity vanadium oxide powder.

The price of vanadium has been increasing since a low in 2016 causing other Vanadium stocks such as Syrah Resources Ltd. (OTC PINK:SYAAF) and Glencore plc (OTC PINK:GLCNF) to see recent traction as well.

About Largo Resources Inc.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium pentoxide at its Vanadio de Maracás Menchen Mine. Vanadium is primarily used as an alloy to strengthen steel and reduce its weight. Vanadium enhanced steels are used in a vast and growing range of products that are used and encountered every day; including, rebar, automobiles, transport infrastructure etc. As trends in the steel industry now demand increasingly stronger and lighter products for advanced applications, the use of vanadium is expected to grow over the medium and long term. Largo also has interests in a portfolio of other projects, including: a 100% interest in the Currais Novos Tungsten Tailings Project in Brazil; a 100% interest in the Campo Alegre de Lourdes Iron-Vanadium Project in Brazil; and a 100% interest in the Northern Dancer Tungsten-Molybdenum property in the Yukon Territory, Canada. For more information, please visit www.largoresources.com.

