Sirios drills 26.0 metres at 6.0 g/t Au and 11 m at 8.4 g/t Au on Cheechoo

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2018) - SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE:SOI) is pleased to announce results of the first four drill holes (#108 to 111) completed in Autumn 2017 on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The highlights are:

DDH 108: 26.0 m at 6.0 g/t Au included in 575.7 m at 0.7 g/t Au including 0.5 m at 137.7 g/t Au

DDH 109: 11.0 m at 8.4 g/t Au included in 327.1 at 0.7 g/t Au including 0.5 m at 167.2 g/t Au

DDH 110: 15.1 m at 3.0 g/t Au included in 286.5 m at 0.8 g/t Au including 0.5 m at 73.0 g/t Au

DDH 111: 1.5 m at 18.6 g/t Au included in 281.5 m at 0.5 g/t Au.

The main objective of drill hole #108 has been achieved by confirming the extension of the gold mineralization intersected at depth by drill holes #98 and 82E (press release reference May 30, 2017). In this area and at this depth of approximately 500 metres, the tonalite/metasediment contact is sub-horizontal, in accordance with structural data obtained by logging survey. The gold mineralization extends in the tonalite or in the metasediment, but always at the proximity of the contact, over a minimal distance of 100 metres. Drill holes #112 and 120 intersected the same contact and assay results should be received soon.

The drill hole #108 demonstrates that the tonalite yields 0.7 g/t Au over all its width, which is more than 575 metres. The three drill holes #109 to 111 yielded average grades between 0.5 g/t Au and 0.8 g/t Au over widths ranging from 281 to 327 metres that correspond approximately to their total lengths; these values include intervals with higher grades indicated above in each of them.

The four drill holes total 1,813 metres and cover a lateral distance of 100 metres from south-west to north-east. They are located at the south-west border of the central area, where most of the drill holes are located (see map). The main assay results are detailed on the table below.

Thirty-three NQ drill holes (#108 to 140) were undertaken during the Autumn 2017 for a total of 10,628 metres. Gold was observed in multiple locations in 28 of these drill holes confirming the presence of free coarse gold. Core samples of 29 other drill holes are currently being assayed and assay results will be released regularly after receipt and interpretation. Fieldworks on Cheechoo will restart this week with two operating drill rigs to complete a minimum of 8,000 additional metres of drilling.

MAIN ASSAY RESULTS - CHEECHOO PROJECT AUTUMN 2017 DRILLING CAMPAIGN DRILL HOLES #108 TO 111

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Au

(g/t) Au

(Cut at 50 g/t) CH17-108 6.0 581.7 575.7 0.7 0.7 incl. 98.8 105.7 6.9 1.6 incl. 204.8 205.7 0.9 19.2 incl. 245.2 248.1 2.9 1.6 incl. 278.1 281.8 3.7 9.7 incl. 281.3 281.8 0.5 67.8 incl. 408.1 409.0 0.9 8.3 incl. 545.1 581.7 36.6 4.4 3.9 incl. 548.7 574.7 26.0 6.0 5.3 incl. 562.5 567.7 5.2 24.8 21.2 incl. 562.5 563.3 0.8 25.4 incl. 563.3 563.8 0.5 59.4 incl. 564.6 565.1 0.5 137.7 CH17-109 27.1 354.2 327.1 0.7 0.6 incl. 27.1 36.1 9.0 1.5 incl. 126.0 135.6 9.6 1.2 incl. 143.7 151.0 7.3 1.1 incl. 168.3 172.0 3.7 1.6 incl. 210.9 214.7 3.8 1.5 incl. 285.5 289.1 3.6 1.5 incl. 323.0 334.0 11.0 8.4 5.4 incl. 323.0 325.5 2.5 34.7 21.3 incl. 325.0 325.5 0.5 167.2 CH17-110 65.5 352.0 286.5 0.8 incl. 97.5 101.9 4.4 2.0 incl. 113.9 118.2 4.3 1.2 incl. 156.5 157.0 0.5 13.0 incl. 222.1 229.7 7.6 1.7 incl. 222.1 239.4 17.3 1.2 incl. 224.7 225.2 0.5 13.5 incl. 246.3 247.6 1.3 10.9 incl. 266.5 268.0 1.5 14.2 incl. 267.5 268.0 0.5 38.7 incl. 299.2 301.8 2.6 4.5 incl. 301.3 301.8 0.5 16.5 incl. 330.4 345.5 15.1 3.0 incl. 330.4 330.9 0.5 73.0 CH17-111 8.5 290.0 281.5 0.5 incl. 23.8 41.0 17.2 0.9 incl. 74.3 74.8 0.5 10.7 incl. 233.3 243.7 10.4 0.8 incl. 261.5 263.0 1.5 18.6 305.6 306.2 0.6 50.7 326.9 327.5 0.6 118.6

*: Interval along the hole, True width unknown

The long delay required before release of assay results is due to, among other things, an exceptional setback that was produced during the core sample preparations at the beginning of the drilling campaign. Corrections have been made and the release of assay results should be available on a more regular basis. However, delays remain long for the entire industry due to a strong demand for assay laboratories.

A table detailing the intervals described in the table above is available on the website of Sirios at the following link: http://sirios.com/files/Detail-composite-180116.pdf

A map locating drill holes and two cross sections are available at following links:

http://sirios.com/images/2017-DDH-map.jpg

http://sirios.com/images/Section-CH17-108.jpg

http://sirios.com/images/Section-CH17-109-110-111.jpg

For the coordinates, please refer to the following link: http://sirios.com/files/BD_Coordinates-Drilled.pdf

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km of the Éléonore gold mine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half retained as future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples sequence, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 2 g/t as well as drill core samples with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.