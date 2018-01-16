Teuton Resources Reports 149.1m of 1.78 g/t Gold at Treaty Creek, Including 59.2m of 2.84 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teuton Resources Corp. (“Teuton” or “the Company”) (TSX-V:TUO) (Frankfurt:TUC) is pleased to report an additional 17 holes from a 27-hole, 2017 drill program on the Copper Belle zone within the Treaty Creek property, situated north of the KSM property of Seabridge Gold in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. Teuton holds a 20% carried interest in the property (carried until a production decision is made), as well as various NSR interests. Tudor Gold Corp. is the Operator.



A summary of drill results is provided in the table below, including the most promising gold intersection reported to date: Hole CB-17-26, which returned 149.1m grading 1.78 g/t gold from 97.8 to 246.9m. Nearly all holes drilled into the Copper Belle zone in 2017 have intersected appreciable gold values resulting in an expansion of the size of this growing mineral deposit.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) CB-17-08 166.00 187.00 21.00 1.03 166.00 0.019 including 166.00 182.50 16.50 1.27 1.54 0.013 CB-17-09 0.00 8.00 8.00 1.08 2.56 0.011 32.00 266.00 234.00 0.62 3.32 0.031 including 51.50 105.50 52.50 0.68 1.63 0.013 including 117.50 144.50 27.00 1.07 9.86 0.069 including 150.50 191.00 40.50 0.83 1.55 0.023 275.00 288.50 13.50 1.21 5.20 0.020 438.50 447.50 9.00 0.80 1.50 0.003 518.00 549.50 31.50 0.98 1.86 0.009 CB-17-10 211.50 244.50 33.00 0.78 1.5 0.012 including 222.00 241.50 19.50 1.16 1.72 0.014 252.00 268.50 16.50 1.97 1.37 0.006 CB-17-11 No Significant Values CB-17-13 147.00 151.50 4.50 1.27 0.60 0.001 468.00 495.00 27.00 1.03 1.66 0.028 CB-17-14 184.50 210.00 25.50 0.73 2.37 0.010 CB-17-15 220.00 230.70 10.70 1.02 1.2 0.007 242.90 256.60 13.70 1.22 4.5 0.003 CB-17-16 236.00 257.00 21.00 1.10 0.81 0.003 327.50 333.50 6.00 0.78 0.58 0.001 CB-17-17 25.50 39.00 13.50 0.60 0.56 0.001 CB-17-18 172.80 242.90 70.10 1.01 2.0 0.005 349.60 381.50 31.90 0.66 0.8 0.006 401.40 421.20 19.80 0.68 9.7 0.149 CB-17-19 2.00 47.00 45.00 1.33 21.9 0.010 including 12.50 39.50 27.00 1.89 24.90 0.011 125.00 131.00 6.00 1.42 1.8 0.006 CB-17-20 5.20 34.10 28.90 0.80 3.0 0.029 121.00 130.10 9.10 0.99 2.6 0.005 148.40 182.00 33.60 0.76 1.2 0006 including 160.60 182.00 21.40 1.10 1.52 0.004 210.90 252.00 41.10 0.56 1.8 0.010 CB-17-21 12.50 26.00 13.50 0.62 1.4 0.003 including 12.50 17.00 4.50 1.22 3.67 0.005 69.50 156.50 87.00 0.33 0.7 0.008 CB-17-22 3.50 11.00 7.50 1.71 7.7 0.014 137.00 161.00 24.00 0.71 3.0 0.008 167.00 195.50 28.50 0.66 1.3 0.006 CB-17-23 2.10 12.20 10.10 1.46 1.1 0.005 CB-17-25 3.00 13.60 10.60 1.78 1.8 0.003 39.60 59.40 19.80 1.41 6.1 0.042 74.60 86.80 12.20 0.81 2.7 0.005 275.80 348.90 73.10 0.52 0.7 0.004 CB-17-26 97.80 246.90 149.10 1.78 2.8 0.009 including 97.80 157.00 59.20 2.84 4.30 0.011 301.70 329.20 27.50 0.84 3.2 0.012

*True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: “The outstanding interval of gold mineralization in Hole CB-17-26--149m of 1.78 g/t gold--contains the highest average gold grade yet recorded for porphyry style mineralization on the Treaty Creek property. It also ranks among the top tier, in terms of gold grades, of the hundreds of holes drilled during the past fifteen years into multiple porphyry targets on the adjoining KSM and Brucejack-Snowfield properties of Seabridge Gold and Pretium Reources, part of the same, large hydrothermal “Sulphurets” system. The fact that we have achieved these kinds of grades in only our second year after acquiring Treaty Creek speaks both to the potential of the property and also the expertise of our geological staff. This hole will serve to further guide our exploration at Copper Belle in 2018, as well as the more than 3km of ground yet to be explored between the Copper Belle and the Iron Cap Zone of Seabridge Gold to the south, an area defined by extensive magnetotelluric anomalies.”

Results from additional drill holes of the 2017 drill program at Copper Belle are still pending.

Tudor Gold’s 2016 Magnetotelluric Geophysical Survey program (MT Survey) was effectively utilized as a guide for the 2017 drill program. The MT Survey suggests that the mineralization continues to the southwest, toward the Iron Cap deposit of Seabridge Gold Inc. The MT Survey also suggests that the mineralized zone is open along strike and to depth. Tudor Gold’s 2017 drill program was located five kilometers north of Seabridge Gold’s Iron Cap deposit and Tudor Gold intends to step out to the south in its 2018 program to see if it confirms a relationship between the two areas.

Drill hole samples were assayed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. Activation Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025: 2005. The main technical data in this news release was reviewed by James McCrea, P.Geo., Tudor Gold’s geologist.

The Qualified Person for this news release is Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., who as President of Teuton is not independent of the Company. Mr. Cremonese has not verified the accuracy of the technical data but believes that it is reliable.

About Teuton

