NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Macro Factors Driving Lithium Demand

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FSE: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF), a client of NNW that is building one of the largest portfolios of high quality, domestic U.S. lithium brine assets.

The publication, titled, "Broader Market Shifts Send Lithium Demand Over the Top," reviews opportunity for lithium suppliers generated by the global push to increase use of the metal as a power source.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/broader-market-shifts-send-lithium-demand-top/

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCQX: STLHF) (TSXV: SLL) (FSE: S5L) is focusing its efforts on developing existing large-scale lithium brine resources in the United States that can be brought quickly into production. … Part of the allure of the Bristol Dry Lake project in particular is that it is currently permitted for brine extraction and processing activities; has significant production infrastructure in place; and is serviced by major highways, power and a dedicated rail siding and loading spur. Located 20 km (just under 12.5 miles) southeast of Bristol Dry Lake is the Cadiz Dry Lake Property, of which three initial grab samples of brine wells showed lithium concentrations in pumped brine ranging between 112-139 mg/L. The company's other significant project is its Smackover Lithium Brine Project. As announced earlier this week, Standard Lithium furthered its existing partnership with TETRA with an option agreement to acquire the rights to conduct exploration, production and lithium extraction activities in a highly productive area of Southern Arkansas' Smackover Formation.

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of lithium brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.StandardLithium.com.

