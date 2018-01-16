Otis Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on January 15, 2018. At the Meeting, all resolutions proposed in the Company’s Information Circular dated December 11, 2017 were accepted by Company shareholders, including the election of Messrs. Craig Lindsay, Roger Norwich, Don Poirier, Don Ranta, Tim Miller and Sean Miller as directors. At the meeting, the shareholders also approved the re-appointment of D+H Group LLP as the Company’s auditor and the renewal of the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Gold Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Craig T. Lindsay”

President & CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Mr. Tony Perri – Corporate Development

Tel: (604) 424-8100 Email: tony@otisgold.com



