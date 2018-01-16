Skeena Welcomes New Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Geddes as Skeena’s new Vice President of Exploration effective March 1, 2018. Mr. Geddes has more than 20 years of exploration and resource development experience in precious and base metals with a focus on economic geology. His career ranges from greenfield to brownfield exploration with a history of discovering and significantly growing mineral resources over accelerated time periods.



Mr. Geddes has held progressively senior roles with major and junior mining companies including Noranda Mining and Exploration, Teck Exploration, INCO Technical Services, North American Palladium, Rainy River Resources and most recently Barkerville Gold Mines. During his tenure at Rainy River Resources, he was an instrumental member of the team responsible for a ten-fold increase in global gold resources prior to the Company’s takeover by New Gold in 2013. Mr. Geddes is a registered professional geoscientist and member in good standing of APEGBC and will be the Qualified Person (QP) for Skeena in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Rupert Allan has resigned as Skeena’s current Vice President of Exploration. However, Mr. Allan will remain a Director of the Company.

Skeena’s CEO, Walter Coles Jr. commented, “Rupert Allan was an incredibly important part of Skeena’s leadership team since the Company was founded. We are grateful that he will continue to help guide Skeena as a Director of the Company. We will miss Rupert’s daily involvement but we are excited to welcome Paul Geddes to the Skeena management team. Paul brings a pragmatic approach to resource development governed by disciplined and technically directed exploration.”

The Company would also like to report that the Board of Directors granted 2,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options will have a term of 5 years, expiring on January 15, 2023. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.77. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip and Eskay Creek mines, both acquired from Barrick. In addition, the Company is performing preliminary exploration on the past-producing Porter Idaho silver mine and has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

