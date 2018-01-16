New Jersey Mining Company Appoints Rob Morgan as V.P. Exploration

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) (“NJMC” or the “Company”) has appointed Rob Morgan as Vice-President, Exploration. Mr. Morgan will direct NJMC’s exploration activities, which have been largely focused on the surface and underground programs at the Golden Chest Mine and its recently expanded land position in the Murray Gold Belt of Northern Idaho.



Mr. Morgan has over 21 years of exploration experience, including 19 years focused on gold exploration, of which 11 years were in Northern Idaho and Montana. Mr. Morgan has worked for some of the world's leading gold exploration and mining companies including Newmont and ASARCO throughout the western United States, Alaska and South America. He is practiced in designing, implementing and managing large exploration programs for gold, silver, base metals and rare earth elements. His technical work has included geologic mapping, logging of drill holes, compilation and interpretation of multiple data sets for target identification.

New Jersey Mining Company’s President & CEO, John Swallow, commented: "Rob is a true talent and a great fit within the New Jersey team. His substantial knowledge and experience in gold exploration and mineral deposits in Idaho, Montana and Nevada make him ideally suited to direct our exploration efforts. Many geologists go their entire career and never see a mine to production. I believe Rob can work anywhere and formally joined the team because he has confidence in the management team, the significant potential of our holdings within the Murray Gold Belt, and our ability to grow into the next level – a theme that is shared throughout the company."

Mr. Morgan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in geology from California State University at Chico. He has an extensive environmental background with emphasis on wetlands and water management. Mr. Morgan is a registered professional geologist with the State of Idaho and Professional Land Surveyor registered with the State of Montana.

About New Jersey Mining Company

New Jersey Mining Company is headquartered in north Idaho, where it is currently in production at its Golden Chest Mine. It is deploying its mining and milling expertise to build a portfolio of advanced-stage assets with near-term cash flow potential and leverage to higher gold prices.

NJMC owns and operates the Golden Chest Mine project where open pit mining is underway and underground mining is expected to resume in this quarter.

NJMC also holds a 50-percent interest in the fully-permitted Butte Highlands Gold Project.

NJMC built and is majority owner and operator of the New Jersey Mill, a 360-tonne per day flotation mill and concentrate leach plant.

Company assets were developed with more than $50-million of investment dollars from New Jersey and other companies. Management owns more than 17-percent of NJMC stock and has participated in prior financings and made purchases in the open market.

The Company’s common stock trades on the OTC-QB Market under the symbol “NJMC.”

For more information on New Jersey Mining Company go to www.newjerseymining.com or call:

Monique Hayes, Corporate Secretary/Investor Relations

Email: monique@newjerseymining.com

(208) 625-9001

