Jayden Announces Final Assays from 2017 Drill Program at Silver Coin High-Grade Gold Property

Vancouver, B.C., January 16, 2018 / TheNewswire / Jayden Resources Inc. (JDN : TSXV) (the "Company") is pleased to report final results from the 2017 drill program at its Silver Coin project in northwestern British Columbia. These remaining results are from four of the six holes drilled to test for shallow dipping gold-bearing breccias 550 metres to the northeast of the flagship Silver Coin deposit.

Results from drill hole SC17-452 have indicated a new high-grade sub-surface gold zone grading 8.63 g/t Au over 7.7 metres, from 16.5 to 24.2 metres, including several higher-grade intervals up to 37.1 g/t Au [see press release dated November 28, 2017]. In addition to the multiple high-grade gold intercepts reported in hole SC17-452, results from the final holes in this new discovery area indicate several high-grade silver intercepts grading up to 3.0 metres of 96.4 g/t Ag.

Highlights for the final holes in the program are reported below with complete results for the program tabulated at the end of this news release.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (oz/t) Ag (oz/t) SC17-452 16.46 24.18 7.72 8.63 11.99 0.25 0.35 Incl. 19.98 23.18 3.20 17.69 23.00 0.52 0 .67 Incl. 20.98 23.18 2.20 22.88 23.27 0.67 0.68 Incl. 20.98 21.48 0.50 23.50 25.20 0.69 0.74 Incl. 21.48 21.98 0.50 37.10 19.80 1.08 0.58 Incl. 21.98 22.68 0.70 21.70 31.50 0.63 0.92 Incl. 22.68 23.18 0.50 9.69 13.30 0.28 0.39 77.82 80.32 2.50 4.86 5.68 0.14 0.17 Incl. 77.82 79.32 1.50 6.46 6.22 0.19 0.18 Incl. 77.82 78.32 0.50 11.6 9.39 0.34 0.27 86.97 88.97 2.00 1.05 66.70 0.03 1.95 86.97 87.97 1.00 0.32 44.6 0.01 1.30 87.97 88.97 1.00 1.78 88.8 0.05 2.39 88.97 89.97 1.0 8.25 7.7 0.24 0.22 SC17-453 NSR SC17-454 129.00 132.00 3.0 0.27 96.4 0.01 2.81 SC17-455 NSR

Stated lengths are core width as drilled, true widths vary and average between 60 and 80 percent of drilled widths. Core axis angles of the intersection contacts and surrounding rock units average 40 to 70 degrees.

Jayden completed 7,300 feet of drilling in 14 drill holes during the 2017 program with significant success demonstrated at both the NW Extension and New Discovery target areas.

Jayden is currently updating the geological model and reviewing drilling plans for 2018, which will focus on in-fill/step out drilling at the New Discovery area and additional exploration drilling of high priority targets elsewhere on the property.

A plan map outlining the 2017 target areas and drill sections associated with this news release can be viewed at the following link: http://www.jaydenresources.com/silver-coin/plan-view-and-cross-section.pdf

Sprott Mining Inc. ("Sprott Mining") is acting as operator for the program.

Sprott Mining is a private company focused on acquiring, building and managing a diversified portfolio of producing mining assets in North America. The senior management team has significant transaction, finance and operating experience and is dedicated to finding and investing in exceptional mining projects. Go to www.sprottmining.com for more information.

Silver Coin

The 1,470 hectare Silver Coin gold project features a zone of faulting and brecciation with accompanying mineralization up to 300 meters wide that has been traced for 2.5 kilometers. Significant exploration potential remains to the north, northwest and south of the existing resource at Silver Coin, and will be tested in this year's drilling.

The total inferred mineral resource estimate for high-grade core at Silver Coin already consists of 967,000 tonnes grading 4.39 g/t Au, 18.98 g/t Ag (Au equivalent of Ag - 4.64 g/t), 0.64% Zn, 0.25% Pb, and 0.04% Cu [calculated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, at a 2 g/t Au cut-off by Mining Plus Canada - August, 2013].

Mineralization is characterized as epithermal to mesothermal gold-silver with sulfide-bearing breccias and veins similar to those mined at the Silbak-Premier Mine, located just 4 kilometers to the south. Over its mine life, the Silbak-Premier Mine produced 4.7 million tonnes yielding approximately 2 million ounces gold, 43 million ounces silver, 4 million pounds copper, 55 million pounds lead and 20 million pounds zinc.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this press release was prepared and reviewed by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Drill core is split, with half sent for assay at Activation Laboratories Ltd. located in Kamloops, BC. The other half is secured and retained on site. A program of blank and standard insertion into the sample stream is also conducted. The samples are processed using fire assay with an AA finish. Gravimetrics are performed on samples with assays of 10 g/t or higher.

Additional information, including the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Silver Coin gold project, is available at www.jaydenresources.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information about Jayden and this news release contact Mike Thast at 604-688-9588, or email info@jaydenresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President & Chief Executive Officer

