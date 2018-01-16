Aurania Clarifies Conference Call Details for Update on Its Lost Cities  Cutucu Project, Ecuador

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ARU) (“Aurania” or the “Company”) reports that further to the press release dated January 11th, 2018, the Company wishes to clarify the dial-in and registration process required for an update conference call being held today, January 16th, 2018 at 2:00pm ET.



If you wish to participate in the call, you must pre-register in order to receive a personal User PIN Code. You can register via Aurania’s Website http://www.aurania.com/event/conference-call-aurania-exploration-update/



Once registered, a four-digit personal User PIN Code will be emailed from the conference service provider to individuals wishing to participate.

Participants can access the call from the North America Toll Free number using 1 866 303 2360 . Participants will be prompted to enter the Aurania Conference Code 2144707# along with their personal PIN Code.

Additional international dial-in numbers are available via the registration link.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.