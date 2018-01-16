Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. Plans Q1 2018 Drilling to Commence in February at the Ramsey Silver Project La Paz County, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 16, 2018 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: AZS) announces plans for a first quarter drilling program at its 100 % owed Ramsey Silver Project located in La Paz County, Arizona.

Q1 2018 Planned Drilling Program

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. has completed plans to resume exploration drilling at its Ramsey silver project beginning February, 2018. The plan calls for an initial 1000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in six holes immediately east of the silver-bearing drill intercepts from 2016 and 2017, which produced intercepts of 44.2 metres (145 feet) of 62.5 grams per tonne (gpt) Ag in hole R1706 and 53.3 metres (175 feet) of 37.3 gpt Ag in hole R1707. These initial six holes will be located on patented claims (private land), and roadwork and drill site preparation will commence the end of January, with permitting of the drill holes with the Arizona Department of Water Resources to follow in early February.

"These six holes will test the down-dip extension of the silver mineralized system beneath cemented alluvial cover and should provide us with an along-strike section across about 200 metres of the silver system's length. The fact that the silver mineralization is buried beneath post mineral alluvial cover requires drilling to be able to define the length and width of the system that we see peeking out from beneath alluvial cover at the Ramsey mine workings, and to assess in which direction it is trending", stated Greg Hahn, President and CEO.

Another nine to ten holes are tentatively planned for Q2 2018 to be drilled further to the east of these initial six holes on both patented and unpatented mining claims, the final locations to be selected based upon the results of these initial six holes.

A plan view of the proposed drill hole locations and a representative cross section are posted to the Company's website at www.arizonasivlerexploration.com.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Greg Hahn, President and Chief Executive Officer



Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions herein.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2018 program on the Ramsey property; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Ramsey property; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's proposed 2018 drilling program(s) on the Ramsey property, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the Ramsey property are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2018 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.