Gray Rock Announces Warrants Extension

Vancouver,British Columbia (FSCwire) - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (GRK: TSX.V, “Gray Rock” or the “Company”) announces that it has applied for an amendment to its terms of the warrants issued pursuant to a private placement announced on January 11, 2017. The amendment will extend the expiry date of the warrants from February 15, 2018 to February 15, 2020. All other terms remain the same.

About Gray Rock

Gray Rock Resources is a Vancouver-based exploration/development project generator. We're currently focused on our Hot Bath copper-gold project near Dease Lake, BC and our Atlin/Surprise Lake gold project near Atlin, BC. Our strategy is to align with exceptional talent, build value through exploration, then find development partners to option projects to production. Our model is backed by a team with proven financial, operational and exploration success over five decades.

