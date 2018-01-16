Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Gray Rock Announces Warrants Extension

19:31 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver,British Columbia (FSCwire) - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (GRK: TSX.V, “Gray Rock” or the “Company”) announces that it has applied for an amendment to its terms of the warrants issued pursuant to a private placement announced on January 11, 2017.    The amendment will extend the expiry date of the warrants from February 15, 2018 to February 15, 2020.   All other terms remain the same.

About Gray Rock

Gray Rock Resources is a Vancouver-based exploration/development project generator. We're currently focused on our Hot Bath copper-gold project near Dease Lake, BC and our Atlin/Surprise Lake gold project near Atlin, BC. Our strategy is to align with exceptional talent, build value through exploration, then find development partners to option projects to production. Our model is backed by a team with proven financial, operational and exploration success over five decades.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Wolfin"

_________________________________

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.  Such information contained herein represents management’s best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



Source: Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture:GRK)

