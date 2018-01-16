Aida Minerals Announces Results of AGM and Name Change to BLOK Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aida Minerals Corp. ("AMC" or the "Company") (CSE:AMC) (FRANKFURT:2AD) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders, which was held on January 12, 2018. Shareholders approved the size of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), the election of each new director nominee, and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Company.



The Company also announces the Shareholders approved the change of business, the change of name from Aida Minerals Corp. to BLOK Technologies Inc. (“BLOKTECH”), and the approval of the stock option plan and resolution authorizing the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan.

Changes in Directors

Mr. Donald Gordon and Mr. Thomas Fisher did not stand for re-election as directors of the Company to pursue other matters. The Board would like to thank the gentlemen for their invaluable contribution to the success of Aida Minerals and wish them well in their future endeavors.

The composition of the new board of directors, is as follows:

Lui Franciosi – Director, Chairman of Board and member of the Audit Committee

James Hyland – Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

Joel Yaffe – Director

Lui Franciosi, PhD. – Director

Dr. Franciosi has more than 20 years of experience conducting pharmaceutical and medical device studies in academia and industry. Dr. Franciosi is CEO and Director of Veritas Pharma Inc., (CSE:VRT) and has formed an exclusive partnership and investment in Cannevert Therapeutics, a high-level research and development company, with its main office on the University of British Columbia (UBC) campus. Previously, he acted as the Chief Operating Officer at Verona Pharma PLC. Prior to Verona Pharma, Dr. Franciosi completed his post-doctoral research in COPD progression modeling at the Clinical Pharmacology & Discovery Medicine Unit, GlaxoSmithKline, UK. He obtained his Doctorate & Masters degrees at The University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada – and pursued business studies at the University of Warwick, UK. He is currently an adjunct professor at UBC Faculty of Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology, and Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

James Hyland, B.Comm – Director

Mr. Hyland is a founding partner in Tribeca Capital Partners and provides corporate development services on behalf of several publicly listed companies in Canada. James brings more than 25 years of experience in the public markets to the board as a financial and marketing consultant, a corporate founder and manager of numerous early stage public and private businesses. His industry expertise includes mining, publishing, financial services, oil & gas, hospitality, technology, alternative energy and healthcare appliances. Mr. Hyland has an extensive network of contacts within the financial community including brokers, fund managers, industry analysts and media, throughout North America, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Mr. Hyland has also worked with a major mining and resource publication based in Vancouver BC. Mr. Hyland earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University of Victoria, BC. Canada.

Joel Yaffe – Director

Joel Yaffe is Co-Founder and CTO of Greenstream, an early stage company involved in the development of a blockchain-enabled supply chain management platform for the legalized cannabis industry. Mr. Yaffe is a well-known figure in the Montreal start-up community, working industriously for change and mentoring technology entrepreneurs while incubating and launching many ventures. Mr. Yaffe Co-Founded MConcierge Systems Inc. in 2009, a hospitality engagement platform (app) for the hotel industry, and the platform was acquired in 2016 (GuestDriven) and today is deployed in hundreds of hotel properties worldwide. Mr. Yaffe Founded I-Technique AASP in April 2004. He was Portfolio Manager at Beneflex Quebec from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Yaffe is a member of the The Founder Institute (http://fi.co), where he is a mentor to tech start-ups in Montreal and around the world. He studied Computer Science at Centennial College from 1987 to 1989, and studied Political Science at Concordia University from 1989 to 1994.

For more information on these matters please refer to the Company's AGM Management Proxy Circular which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

James Hyland interim CEO of BLOKTECH, commented: "Our new corporate identity reflects the Company's focus on becoming a fully integrated technology company using blockchain as a cornerstone for investing and developing emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector.”

No action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders in connection with the name change. The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

About BLOK Technologies

BLOK Technologies Inc. will invest in and develop emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector. The Company’s approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies we develop. BLOKTECH's process is to identify early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and provide them with the necessary financing and expertise to ensure the success of their projects.

