Manson Creek Announces Launch of Video Companion Series and Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manson Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:MCK) (“Manson”) is pleased to announce that it has published a first video titled “Jades of the DJ Project” on the newly created Manson Creek YouTube channel. A link to the channel can be found on the company’s website at Manson.ca.

This series intends to inform and educate viewers on the field and evaluation activities of Manson Creek in its Jade exploration effort. Our first Video Companion presents a short overview of the Company’s activities for the 2017 field exploration season, as well as shows polished samples of the various Jade types found to occur to date on the DJ project, our current lead nephrite Jade exploration project.

Manson has also granted, under its Stock Option Plan, options to its Directors, Officers and Consultants to purchase up to 795,000 common shares for a period of three years commencing on January 16, 2018 at an exercise price of $0.36 per share.

