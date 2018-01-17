Lundin Mining Announces 2017 Production Results and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Date

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:LUN) (OMX:LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announces production results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and provides an update on operations and capital projects. The financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be published on February 15, 2018.

Highlights:

Annual production guidance was achieved for all metals.

Candelaria met full year copper production guidance, and first tailings have been deposited in the new Los Diques tailings facility.

Eagle continued its outstanding performance with records achieved on metal recoveries and concentrate quality in 2017.

Zinkgruvan achieved its highest quarterly zinc production of the past seven quarters on record quarterly throughput following the mid-year completion of the 1350 expansion.

Neves-Corvo achieved guidance despite the previously announced strike action.

Operations safety performance in 2017 remained excellent with a Total Recordable Injury Frequency (“TRIF”) rate of 0.60. This is consistent with the strong performance achieved in 2016, and the Company’s best ever result.

Year-end net cash balance was approximately $1.1 billion. Year-end cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately $1.6 billion following the fourth quarter early redemption of $550 million principal amount of 7.50% Senior Secured Notes.

Mr. Paul Conibear, President and CEO commented: “We ended 2017 with solid metal production meeting guidance and an excellent balance sheet. We are well positioned to take advantage of stronger metal prices in the years ahead, with low-risk, high-return projects and significant exploration programs advancing at all four of our mines.

The significant reinvestment in Candelaria's open pit and underground mine fleet, and mill optimization is ramping up and we expect to see operating benefits in stages through the course of this year and next. All projects are progressing including commissioning the of the Los Diques tailings storage facility, which received first tailings earlier this month, ahead of schedule.

We remain focused on value creation through disciplined investment in our existing assets and potential external acquisition initiatives.”

Summary of 2017 Production









(contained tonnes) Q4 2017 Production Results Full Year 2017 Production Results 2017 Production Guidance1 Copper Candelaria (80%) 34,141 147,086 147,000 - 151,000 Eagle 4,130 21,302 19,000 - 22,000 Neves-Corvo 7,385 33,624 32,000 - 35,000 Zinkgruvan - 977 1,000 Total attributable 45,656 202,989 199,000 – 209,000 Zinc Neves-Corvo 15,835 71,356 70,000 - 73,000 Zinkgruvan 21,497 77,963 77,000 - 80,000 Total 37,332 149,319 147,000 - 153,000 Nickel Eagle 4,299 22,081 20,000 - 23,000 Total 4,299 22,081 20,000 - 23,000

Operations and Capital Projects Commentary

Safety performance: remained excellent with a Company TRIF rate of 0.60 measured per 200,000 person hours worked. This is consistent with the strong performance achieved in 2016 while exposure hours increased by 19% with the increased capital project activities in 2017. This marks the fifth straight year in which the Company’s overall safety performance under multiple performance factors has improved compared to the prior year.



Candelaria: Copper production guidance was met for the year. Average head grades in the fourth quarter were negatively impacted as a greater portion of stockpiled ore was processed than originally planned subsequent to the previously announced localized slide on the east wall of the open pit. Waste stripping is progressing in line with the revised mine plan, including above the slide area, with Candelaria and contractor equipment targeting movement of over 100,000 tpd with additional equipment arriving on site in January.

Commissioning of the Los Diques tailings storage facility is underway with the first placement of tails on January 8, 2018, several months ahead of schedule. Construction of Phases 1, 2 and 3 continue with excellent progress in acceleration of schedule to benefit with cost synergies from the mine. Significant equipment orders were placed in the fourth quarter as part of the new mine fleet investment, and underground mine development and internalization initiatives. These investments will enable accelerated waste stripping, improved open pit productivity and support internalization of underground load-haul operations in 2018 and thereafter to achieve overall lower costs of production. Engineering and final negotiations on long lead-time equipment have begun for the mill optimization investments. These low-risk initiatives are expected to increase metal production, reduce maintenance costs and improve safety, primarily through upgrades of the primary crusher, cyclones, ball mills, pebble crushing and floatation circuits. As anticipated, a Resolución de Calificación Ambiental (RCA) environmental permit for the underground Alcaparossa mine has been received allowing for continuation of operations through to at least 2022.

Eagle: Production of both nickel and copper met expectations for the fourth quarter and achieved full year guidance on continued robust performance across the operation. Eagle East ramp development is progressing on plan having received mining permits in the fourth quarter 2017. The mill permit amendment for additional tailings at our Humboldt plant continues to progress and is expected by mid-2018. Exploration drilling continued throughout 2017, systematically testing the Eagle East conduit and deep peridotite and gabbro targets and is expected to continue throughout 2018.



Neves-Corvo: Full year copper and zinc production met guidance. Production of both metals were negatively impacted by labour action during the fourth quarter. Zinc recovery rates continued to demonstrate improvement. Commissioning of the water treatment plant is underway and is expected to improve recirculated water quality further aiding metal recoveries in the plants.

The Zinc Expansion Project (ZEP), which targets to double current zinc production levels, is progressing on track to commence production in the second half of 2019. Underground ramp development, the project critical path, began in May 2017 and has advanced approximately 2 km. Process plant and surface infrastructure construction is expected to commence in Q1. The project engineering and construction permit (RECAPE) which is a prerequisite to commencement of surface construction was received as expected on January 15, 2018. The Company has not been given notice of any planned strikes organized by the Mining Industry Workers’ Union (STIM), though the labour situation at Neves-Corvo has not yet been resolved. There remains a risk to production targets and the ZEP project schedule due to the possibility of future labour action. The Company is in regular, constructive dialogue with the Union and our employees and has advised stakeholders that ongoing labour action may result in postponement of the exploration and zinc expansion investments in progress. The Company is focussed on ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the operation and protecting our investments.

Zinkgruvan: Full year zinc production met guidance and benefited from a particularly strong fourth quarter. The operation achieved its highest quarterly zinc production in the past seven quarters on record throughput following the mid-year completion of the 1350 mill expansion project. Record total throughput of 1,263,000 tonnes processed was realized in the year.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Date

The report for the fourth quarter period ended December 31, 2017 will be published on Thursday February 15, 2018.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

This is information that Lundin Mining Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on January 16, 2018 at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

