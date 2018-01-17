Global Geoscience appoints Amec Foster Wheeler for Rhyolite Ridge PFS

NORTH SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-based lithium-boron mine developer Global Geoscience Ltd. (“Global” or the “Company”) (ASX:GSC) today announced the appointment of Amec Foster Wheeler (“Amec”, part of Wood plc) as the engineering and design firm to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.



Amec is an industry leader in global mining solutions with a mining team consisting of more than 4,000 people. The Amec technical team that will work on the Rhyolite Ridge PFS has extensive experience that is highly relevant to the project including:

Extraction and processing of lithium and boron ores in Chile, Argentina, United States, China and Serbia from the full range of brine, spodumene and sedimentary deposits

Processing and refining of lithium to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide

Production of sulphuric acid at mining operations

Leaching, evaporation, crystallisation, purification and solvent extraction relating to lithium and other salts

Open pit mining and financial analysis in Nevada

Heap leach processing and tailings management in Nevada and elsewhere

A key aspect of Amec’s selection was its strong technical team and recent experience in lithium projects, including a sedimentary lithium-boron deposit like Rhyolite Ridge. The Amec team members for the Rhyolite Ridge PFS are based in Vancouver, Reno and Santiago.

Global Geoscience’s Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations, Matt Weaver said: “Amec’s capabilities and strong technical team are an exceptionally good fit for the Rhyolite Ridge PFS. Amec has completed numerous studies for mining projects in Nevada as well as relevant studies for various lithium and boron projects globally.

Global Geoscience’s Managing Director, Bernard Rowe added: “Amec was chosen because of their capabilities, integrity and proven track record of delivering value. In December 2017, we announced the positive outcomes from the initial Rhyolite Ridge mining study and favorable heap leach results. This work to date provides the foundation for the PFS and confirms that the large, shallow Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron deposit is amenable to low-cost open pit mining. Amec has the capability to rapidly progress the engineering and design work required to complete the Rhyolite Ridge PFS as targeted by mid-2018.”

Contacts at Global Geoscience

Bernard Rowe James D. Calaway Roger Howe Managing Director Chairman Investor Relations T: +61 419 447 280 T: +1 713 818 1457 T: +61 405 419 139 E: browe@globalgeo.com.au E: jcalaway@calawayinterests.com E: rhowe@globalgeo.com.au

About Global Geoscience

Global Geoscience Ltd. (ASX:GSC) is an Australian-based lithium-boron mine developer focused on its 100%-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. Rhyolite Ridge is a large, shallow lithium-boron deposit located close to existing infrastructure. It is a unique sedimentary deposit that has many advantages over the brine and pegmatite (spodumene) deposits that currently provide the world’s lithium. The Rhyolite Ridge Pre-Feasibility Study is well under way.

Global Geoscience (www.globalgeo.com.au) is aiming to capitalise on the growing global demand for lithium and boron. Lithium has a wide variety of applications, including pharmaceuticals, lubricants and its main growth market, batteries. Boron is used in glass and ceramics, semiconductors and agriculture. Global Geoscience aims to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project into a strategic, long-life, low-cost supplier of lithium carbonate and boric acid.

About Amec Foster Wheeler and Wood

In October 2017, Amec Foster Wheeler was acquired by Wood Group and formed a new company called Wood. Wood combines the experience and expertise of Amec Foster Wheeler and Wood Group into one full scope service company supporting industrial assets for customers worldwide.

Wood (www.woodplc.com) is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. Wood operates in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. Wood provides performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors.