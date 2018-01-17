Northern Vertex Successfully Commissions Crushing Plant, Overland Conveyors and Prepares to Load Ore on Heap Leach Pad

DRAWS INITIAL US$3M FROM WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the vendor commissioning phase of the start-up of the Moss Mine crushing plant.

The initial testing phase of the crushing plant included 14 conveyors and 4 vibratory rock feeders, the jaw crusher, a K400 secondary cone crusher, two K500 tertiary cone crushers, the cement silo and cement feeder, and the agglomeration drum. The vendor representatives included Goodfellow Crushers, Kolberg-Pioneer, Johnson Crushers and WestPro Machinery. The initial commissioning phase included both the overland and grasshopper conveyors to deliver ore to the leach pad. The next phase of commissioning will focus on the implementation of the Programable Logic Control ("PLC") programming and operations with the Human-Machine Interface ("HMI"), followed by calibration of the instrumentation. The first ore stacking on the leach pad should commence by early next week.

Furthermore, the Company has drawn the initial advance of US$3M (the "Initial Advance") under its US$6M non-revolving working capital facility ("Facility") with Greenstone Resources II L.P. ("Greenstone"). The Initial Advance is evidenced by way of a convertible debenture (the "Debenture"). Up to three further advances may be made under the Facility prior to June 30, 2018. The terms of the Debenture remain unchanged from the terms disclosed in the Company's press release dated December 21, 2017, as follows:

maturity and full principal repayment date of January 31, 2020, subject to Greenstone having not elected to convert at their option at any time prior to the maturity date the principal amount outstanding;

interest rate of 12% per annum, payable in cash, quarterly in arrears;

conversion price is the lower of: (i) Cdn$0.70; and (ii) if the Company has announced a potential merger, amalgamation, arrangement, acquisition or other type of business transaction that results in a change of control, or an M&A Transaction (including the issuance by the Company of more than 20% of its stock), as the case may be, the 20 day VWAP prior to such announcement, subject to the conversion price not being less than Cdn$0.51.

The Debenture, and any common shares issued upon conversion of the Debenture prior to May 16, 2018, will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds from the initial advance will be used by the Company primarily for commissioning of its Moss Mine project in Arizona, along with exploration and for general corporate and working capital requirements.

Greenstone is a significant shareholder of the Company holding an aggregate of 51,796,230 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 29.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis, and accordingly, the transaction is a non-arm's length transaction under the policies of the Exchange. A facility fee of US$90,000 was paid to Greenstone on drawdown.

Upon conversion, if any, in full of the Debenture (assuming an exercise price of Cdn$0.70 and using the Bank of Canada closing exchange rate on January 15, 2018 of US$1 = C$1.2422), Greenstone would receive an aggregate of 5,323,714 additional common shares of the Company, as a result of which it would hold, including the current shares it holds, 57,119,944 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 31.7%, on an undiluted basis, of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (including the issuance of such shares). This would represent an increase of approximately 2.08% from Greenstone's current shareholding percentage of the Company.

Greenstone has advised the Company that if the Debenture is converted, it would be acquiring the underlying shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Greenstone advises that it may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of additional securities of the Company or continue to hold its current position. A copy of the early warning report required to be filed by Greenstone with the applicable securities commissions in connection with the issuance of the Debenture will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.

About Northern Vertex

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is an exploration and mining company focused on the reactivation of its 100% owned Moss Mine Gold/Silver Project located in NW Arizona, USA. The Company's management comprises an experienced management team with a strong background in all aspects of acquisition, exploration, development, operations and financing of mining projects worldwide. The Company is focused on working effectively and respectfully with its stakeholders in the vicinity of the historical Moss Mine and enhancing the capacity of the local communities in the area.

About Greenstone Resources

Greenstone is a private equity fund specializing in the mining and metals sector. The Greenstone team has over 80 years of experience in the sector covering all aspects of mining project development. Further details on Greenstone can be found at www.greenstoneresources.com

