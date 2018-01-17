Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Atlantica Yield joins the United Nations Global Compact

10:17 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe

January 17, 2017 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, has joined United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact"), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with more than 9,700 participating companies from 160 countries.

As part of its commitment with sustainability, Atlantica Yield is the first US listed yieldco to join the initiative and to formally adopt the UN Global Compact ten basic principles in the fields of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. We are determined to make the UN Global Compact and its principles an integral part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of the Company.

The UN Global Compact is an initiative which encourages companies and organisations worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially-responsible policies. The secondment of the UN Global Compact is voluntary and those entities who sign it pledge to uphold and disseminate the Principles and report on their progress once they apply them in their management. By joining the Compact, business, as a primary driver of globalization, can help ensure that markets, commerce, technology and finance advance in ways that benefit economies and societies everywhere. 

  

About Atlantica Yield
Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

www.atlanticayield.com

  

Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Martinez-Davis
E  ir@atlanticayield.com

 		 Investor Relations & Communication
Leire Perez
E  ir@atlanticayield.com
T  +44 20 3499 0465 
               


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Atlantica Yield plc via Globenewswire

