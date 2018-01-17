Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Torex Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

12:00 Uhr  |  Marketwired

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2018) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the Securities Commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The base shelf prospectus will allow Torex to make offerings of up to $500 million of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities") or any combination thereof. When final, the base shelf prospectus will be effective for a 25 month period. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement. The Company has filed this base shelf prospectus to maintain financial flexibility but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Torex

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limón Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016; the Sub-Sill Underground Project currently under development; and the Media Luna Project, which is in an early stage of development and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the base shelf prospectus becoming final and permitting the Company to offer Securities, how long the base shelf prospectus will be effective, and the terms of any future offerings, including the use of proceeds from any offering, being set forth in a prospectus supplement. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks related to the inability to realize resource and reserve estimates at anticipated recovery levels or at all, assumptions underlying resource estimates being incorrect, and those risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Contact

Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Fred Stanford
President and CEO
Tel. (647) 260-1502
Email: fred.stanford@torexgold.com

Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Gabriela Sanchez
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel. (647) 260-1503
Email: gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com


Mineninfo

Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.torexgold.com


