Jaguar Mining Reports Q4 and Full Year 2017 Production and Provides 2018 Outlook

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced preliminary fourth quarter 2017 ("Q4 2017") operating results for its core assets located in the Iron Quadrangle area of Minas Gerais, Brazil. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise expressed. Detailed Q4 2017 financial results are expected to be released on or around March 28, 2018.

Rodney Lamond, President and CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: "In 2017, we made meaningful progress at our core producing assets Turmalina and Pilar mines in terms of production, exploration and managing cash costs company-wide. Turmalina delivered improved fourth quarter results compared to the previous two quarters in both head grade and gold production following accelerated development and stoping activities into new high-grade mining areas of Orebodies A and C. As head grades continue to increase at Pilar, we expect lower cash operating costs and increasing gold production in 2018, potentially at new record levels".

"Our core producing assets are benefitting from significant investments during 2017, including 48.5 kilometres of diamond drilling, 7.76 kilometres of underground development, sustaining capital expenditures and equipment purchases. The exploration success achieved during 2017 at Turmalina and Pilar will allow the Company to begin realizing the upside potential of creating long-term sustainable value through increasing near-mine Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources."

2017 Key Milestones and Exploration Success

Invested total capital of approximately $23M in 2017, which yielded positive results with approximately $5M invested in exploration drilling. Increased definition, infill and exploration drilling metres by 28% to 48,498 m compared to 2016.





Completed more than 48,000 m of targeted diamond drilling for exploration and growth programs across our core assets focusing on upgrading and converting resources and adding new resources. Currently 9 drills are in operation at Jaguar's core assets.





Significantly increased exploration drilling year-over-year, 28.5 km (61% increase) drilled at Turmalina Mine ("Turmalina") and 18.8 km (68% increase) at Pilar Mine ("Pilar"). Secondary development at Pilar increased 64% year-over-year.





Exploration success at Pilar (see press releases August 16 and September 20, 2017) and Turmalina (see press releases February 8 and November 28, 2017). Identified high-grade mineralization on the significant down plunge extensions to main producing ore bodies. Pilar drill results demonstrated expected continuity of high-grade mineralized structures well beyond current mine plans and provided the potential for adding substantial new resources to significantly extend mine life.





Completed the rebuild and dry commissioning of the paste fill plant at Turmalina. Final commissioning and start-up of the plant to be completed in the beginning of 2018.





Turmalina purchased 35.9 hectares of private land over its Zona Basal deposit, which the Company plans to test mine in 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Highlights

Total gold production in 2017 was 84,151 ounces, reflecting 22% increase year-over-year in production at Pilar to 34,017 ounces, the highest production since 2012.





Increased total gold production to 21,311 ounces in Q4 2017, up 2.5% compared to 20,780 ounces in

Q3 2017; however, lower compared to 25,408 ounces in Q4 2016. Improved progress at Turmalina: 12,245 ounces of gold produced in Q4 2017, 27% higher over Q3 2017.





Q3 2017; however, lower compared to 25,408 ounces in Q4 2016. Improved progress at Turmalina: 12,245 ounces of gold produced in Q4 2017, 27% higher over Q3 2017. Turmalina average grade recovered significantly in Q4 2017, up 42% to 4.41 g/t Au over Q3 2017 reflecting mining from higher-grade area of Orebody A. Mining volumes continue to increase from higher grade Orebody A with more working stopes.





Pilar average head grade of 3.46 g/t Au in FY 2017 was the highest annual average grade since the start-up of the mine. Year-over-year head grade increased 14% in Q4 2017 and 5% for full year 2017 ("FY 2017").





Completed 13,973 m or 41% more definition, infill and exploration drilling metres in Q4 2017, compared to 9,914 m in Q4 2016 and 21% more metres than Q3 2017.

Definitions: g/t Au – grams per tonne gold

Improving Cash Operating Costs

Improved consolidated cash operating costs ("COC") to $743 per ounce sold during Q4 2017, compared to $809 in Q3 2017, and $735 in Q4 2016. COC for the second half of 2017 decreased to $775 per ounce sold compared to $895 in the first half of 2017.





Lower unit costs are a result of a continued focus on profitable ounce production, waste reduction and solid progress made on company-wide cost reduction programs. The Company estimates that the Q4 2017 operating cash flow will be between $5-6M.





Preliminary cash balance of approximately $18.6M as of December 31, 2017, compared to a cash balance of $19.2M at September 30, 2017.

Mr. Lamond continued: "Our fourth quarter results demonstrate excellent progress made on our strategy of delivering profitable ounce production to generate operating cash flow for re-investment in sustaining and growth exploration projects and to pay down debt. With this focus, we continued to make operational and strategic improvements in all key areas including Geological Modeling, Block Modeling and Mine Design. Operational Excellence programs, both underground and in our processing facilities, have helped deliver the efficiencies and productivity needed to continue reducing cash operating costs. As a result, cash costs decreased to $775 per ounce sold in the second half of 2017, compared to $895 for the first half. During the fourth quarter, cash costs decreased 8% to $743 per ounce sold compared to Q3 2017.

"Turning to 2018, we will continue to focus on increasing operating cash flow and investing capital in sustaining and growth projects, and reducing debt. The results of our 2017 exploration success will be summarized in the updated mineral resource and ore reserve statement for Pilar and an update mineral resource statement for Turmalina for Q1 2018. Our exploration strategy for 2018 will be to convert the newly reported resources into reserves through infill drilling and productive sub-level development. While this work will take 12 to 18 months to complete, the goal is to establish a large reserve base and convert the perception of a short life mine into a long-term sustainable asset.

"Based on our plan, the Company will be positioned to achieve strong production growth and increased mining flexibility by the end of 2018 and beyond. In 2018, we expect gold production of approximately 90,000–105,000 ounces."

2018 Guidance

Guidance for FY 2018 for Turmalina, Pilar and Roça Grande ("RG") mines is as follows:









2018 Production & Guidance cost Turmalina CCA Consolidated Pilar RG Low High Low High Low High Low High Gold production (ounces) 50,000 57,000 36,000 42,000 4,000 6,000 90,000 105,000 Cash Operating Cost (US$/oz sold) 675 775 700 800 825 925 700 800 All-in sustaining cost (US$/oz sold) 900 1,000 950 1,050 1,100 1,250 950 1,100 Sustaining Capex (US$'000) 12,000 15,000 9,000 11,000 1,000 2,000 22,000 28,000 Development

















Primary waste (m) 2,200 2,800 2,000 2,200 300 400 4,500 5,400

Secondary ore (m) 1,800 2,100 1,000 1,150 200 250 3,000 3,500 Definition, infill and exploration drilling (m) 18,000 25,000 14,000 20,000 3,000 5,000 35,000 50,000

Preliminary Cash Balance

The Company had a preliminary cash balance of approximately $18.6M as of December 31, 2017, compared to a cash balance of $19.2M as at September 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter, the Company received an additional $2M from Avanco for the second instalment of the Accelerated Earn-in Agreement signed for the Gurupi Project.

Capital investments and growth exploration in the second half of 2017 were primarily funded through operating cash flows. In addition to the continuing in capital expenditures, the Company also paid $3M in debt principal and interest payments during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Summary







Quarterly Summary Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Tonnes milled (t) 95,000 81,000 14,000 190,000 122,000 84,000 31,000 237,000 Average head grade (g/t) 4.41 3.53 2.19 3.87 4.39 3.11 1.93 3.61 Recovery % 91.2% 89.4% 89.5% 90.3% 92.5% 90.8% 90.8% 91.7% Gold ounces

















Produced (oz) 12,245 8,156 911 21,311 16,101 7,569 1,738 25,408

Sold (oz) 12,142 7,880 819 20,841 16,024 7,326 1,760 25,110 Preliminary Financial Data















Cash Operating Costs ($/oz) 646 840 1,247 743 562 942 1,454 735 Avg. Realized gold price ($/oz)





1,278





1,205 Avg. US$: BRL Fx (US$1:BRL)





3.25





3.30 Development

















Primary (m) 363 475 70 908 483 608 - 1,091

Secondary (m) 261 416 - 677 466 718 21 1,205 Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (m) 9,345 4,138 490 13,973 5,123 2,588 2,203 9,914







Annual Summary FY 2017 FY 2016 Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Turmalina Pilar Roça

Grande Total Tonnes milled (t) 427,000 338,000 68,000 833,000 502,000 290,000 89,000 881,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.65 3.46 2.34 3.47 4.28 3.30 2.12 3.77 Recovery % 91.0% 90.2% 90.3% 90.6% 91.5% 90.6% 90.7% 91.2% Gold ounces

















Produced (oz) 45,466 34,017 4,668 84,151 63,259 27,846 5,503 96,608

Sold (oz) 45,575 33,793 4,382 83,750 63,639 28,138 5,500 97,277 Cash Operating Costs ($/oz) 706 939 1,404 837 566 926 1,425 719 Development

















Primary (m) 1676 1634 264 3,573 2,985 2,262 215 5,462

Exploration (m) 171 13 31 215 78 125 - 203

Secondary (m) 1,644 2,124 201 3,969 2,620 1,293 838 4,751 Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (m) 28,456 18,799 1,243 48,498 17,648 11,167 9,045 37,860

Consolidated gold production increased 3% to 21,311 ounces in Q4 2017 compared to 20,781 ounces in Q3 2017, though lower than 25,408 ounces in Q4 2016. Consolidated gold production for 2017 was 84,151 ounces compared to 96,608 ounces in 2016, mainly due to challenges experienced at Turmalina in the first half of 2017, which deferred approximately 12,000 ounces.





Pilar achieved a record in production in FY 2017 with 34,017 ounces, the highest production since 2013 at a head grade of 3.46 g/t Au, an annual record for the mine. Pilar continued to see improvement in advancing ore development into the higher-grade Orebodies BF II and BF.





Turmalina improved production in Q4 2017 to 12,245 ounces, up 27% compared to the Q3 2017, reflecting increasing grade from mining deeper in Orebody A. Full year 2017 production of 45,466 ounces was lower than 63,259 ounces in 2016 mainly due to mining issues encountered at level 9 during Q1 and Q2 2017.





In December 2017, Turmalina produced 4,930 ounces, the highest production since Q1 2017 when geotechnical issues were encountered at level 9. Turmalina is currently mining on level 10 and 11 below the area of geotechnical issues and with the current mining practices should not encounter this problem in the future.





The Company completed 908 m and 3,573 m of primary development during the fourth quarter and full year 2017, respectively, compared to 1,091 m and 5,463 m in the comparative 2016 periods.





Ore processed was 190,000 tonnes in Q4 2017 (Q4 2016 - 237,000 tonnes) at a higher average head grade of 3.87 g/t Au (Q4 2016 - 3.61 g/t Au). In Q4 2017, Turmalina processed 95,000 tonnes (Q4 2016 - 122,000 tonnes) and continued to see an increased average head grade of 4.41 g/t Au (Q4 2016 - 4.39 g/t Au) as mining now has access to lower Orebody A containing higher grades.





Caeté plant processed 95,000 tonnes in Q4 2017 (Q4 2016 - 115,000 tonnes) at an average head grade of 3.33 g/t Au (Q4 2016 – 2.79 g/t Au).





Pilar Gold Mine grade of 3.53 g/t Au increased compared to Q4 2016 grade of 3.11 g/t Au as mining activity increased into the higher-grade BF II Orebody. Additionally, total production at Pilar declined, quarter over quarter in Q4 2017 to 8,156 ounces due to equipment availability issues in October and operational issues caused by a blast next to a zone of weakness on level 9 sublevel 3 causing a delay in the drilling cycle in November.





The higher average head grade and lower tonnage reduced consolidated CoC per ounce sold in Q4 2017.





Roça Grande Mine ("Roça Grande") contributed to 911 ounces of gold production in Q4 2017 and 4,668 ounces in FY 2017 with improving grade compared to FY 2016. Improved performance and operational efficiencies, including optimization of working shifts, resulted in lower cash operating costs.





Total 2017 ore processed by all the operating assets was 833,000 tonnes (average head grade of 3.47 g/t Au), as compared to 881,000 tonnes processed in 2016 (average head grade of 3.77 g/t Au).

Operational Excellence Initiatives

The Company continues to make meaningful progress on cost reductions and operational excellence. All sites have established operational excellence teams responsible for reviewing business processes to identify efficiency and productivity opportunities as well as direct cost reduction opportunities.





Excellence teams have lowered operating costs and improved operational efficiency across the Company. During 2018, the cost savings and efficiencies are expected to continue effective cost reduction and containment. The initiatives include:





Reducing energy consumption by optimizing the main ventilation fans during shift changes after the blast clearance, as well as finding and reducing unnecessary electrical consumption; Improving the metres per blast during development; Optimizing underground haulage by improving the average haul truck loads closer to the optimum load per trip; and, Drilling efficiency with the fandrills, equipment utilization and preventive maintenance to improve equipment availability, improving tire life on underground equipment, warehouse inventory controls, reduction and optimization of plant consumables.



Turmalina commenced an initiative to improve the quality of drilling and blasting focused on improving the fragmentation of the blasts, which is expected to decrease overall drilling and blasting costs and with additional cost savings in crushing also anticipated.

In 2017, the road used to haul ore from the Pilar Mine to the Caeté plant was interrupted by a slope failure. During the first half of 2017, Jaguar incurred higher haulage costs by using a longer and more restricted route through the town of Rancho Novo. During this period, a long-term right-of-way was purchased and a new route constructed allowing for an overall shorter haulage between the Pilar mine and the Caeté plant. This has resulted in overall lower haulage cost per tonne for moving ore between the sites.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of black gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

