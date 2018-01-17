Superior Gold Inc. announces underground drilling delivers highest grade intersection to date
INTERSECTIONS INCLUDE 4480.00 G AU/T OVER 0.30 METRES, 72.40 G AU/T OVER 2.70 METRES, 30.00 G AU/T OVER 6.00 METRES AND 502.00 G AU/T OVER 0.35 METRES, AND
10 INTERSECTIONS GREATER THAN 50 G AU/T
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SGI) is pleased to announce additional results from the ongoing underground diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia. The drilling was conducted from late September to the end of November 2017 and is part of the year-round ongoing program of underground drilling.
Results are provided for 129 drill holes for a total of more than 11,000 metres. The drill holes were completed for resource definition and grade control purposes. Resource definition was designed to increase the confidence level of the resource in areas where drilling was limited as part of the ongoing work to upgrade resources to reserves. Grade control drilling was completed to provide additional information for stope design ahead of mining.
The drilling focussed on seven zones – Area 134; Caribbean; Caspian; Cortez; Indian; Pacific; and Timor. A number of significant intersections were encountered.
KEY FINDINGS
- 236 intersections encountered more than 5g Au/t
- 114 intersections encountered more than 10g Au/t
- 44 intersections encountered more than 20g Au/t
- 10 intersections encountered more than 50g Au/t
- The intersection of 4480.00g Au/t over 0.30 metres is the highest grade intersections encountered since the Company acquired the Plutonic Gold Mine in October 2016
The location of the most significant intersections are shown in Figure 1 and the details of all holes are summarized by zone in Table 2.
Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "As with our previously released 2017 drill results, these latest results continue to demonstrate the strength of the mineralized system at the Plutonic Gold Mine. We continue to work towards increasing the confidence level in the resources in order to achieve one of our principal goals, which is to grow the level of underground reserves and to extend the mine life. The Company is currently working towards completing a reserve and resource update."
HIGHLIGHTS
The most significant intersections are summarized in Table 1 below:
Table 1 – Key Intersections
|
Designed
|
Drill Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Drill hole
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
End of
|
Downhole
|
Downhole
|
Downhole
|
Au
|
Est True
|
AREA 134
|
UDD19851
|
4720
|
12328
|
1126
|
-45
|
209
|
67
|
55.30
|
60.90
|
5.60
|
7.4
|
3.9
|
Including
|
55.30
|
57.10
|
1.80
|
13.6
|
1.3
|
UDD19852
|
4720
|
12327
|
1126
|
-38
|
201
|
75
|
59.15
|
62.50
|
3.35
|
8.3
|
2.3
|
Including
|
59.15
|
60.50
|
1.35
|
15.9
|
0.9
|
UDD19854
|
4720
|
12328
|
1126
|
-46
|
196
|
70
|
58.40
|
60.10
|
1.70
|
17.1
|
1.2
|
Including
|
58.40
|
59.25
|
0.85
|
21.9
|
0.6
|
UDD19855
|
4720
|
12328
|
1126
|
-37
|
190
|
74
|
66.50
|
67.10
|
0.60
|
50.8
|
0.4
|
UDD19858
|
4720
|
12328
|
1126
|
-28
|
174
|
72
|
45.70
|
47.70
|
2.00
|
24.8
|
1.4
|
And
|
46.50
|
47.70
|
1.20
|
38.6
|
0.8
|
CARIBBEAN
|
UDD19839
|
4566
|
11937
|
1102
|
27
|
80
|
32
|
2.20
|
7.55
|
5.35
|
8.8
|
3.7
|
30.30
|
32.00
|
1.70
|
16.4
|
1.2
|
CASPIAN
|
UDD19629
|
4710
|
11102
|
1276
|
26
|
214
|
41
|
33.95
|
35.00
|
1.05
|
23.2
|
0.7
|
UDD19631
|
4742
|
11104
|
1278
|
17
|
227
|
63
|
46.70
|
51.10
|
4.40
|
7.5
|
3.1
|
Including
|
46.70
|
47.70
|
1.00
|
16.8
|
0.7
|
UDD19823
|
4796
|
11049
|
1269
|
-49
|
135
|
57
|
38.30
|
40.45
|
2.15
|
8.6
|
1.5
|
UDD19862
|
4547
|
10954
|
1305
|
-20
|
20
|
5
|
1.85
|
2.70
|
0.85
|
55.9
|
0.6
|
CORTEZ
|
UDD19826
|
4958
|
12223
|
1178
|
40
|
64
|
129
|
97.40
|
103.30
|
5.90
|
28.9
|
4.1
|
UDD19827
|
4956
|
12222
|
1180
|
78
|
45
|
80
|
51.05
|
55.65
|
4.60
|
14.7
|
3.2
|
Including
|
52.10
|
53.95
|
1.85
|
31.7
|
1.3
|
UDD19830
|
5022
|
12320
|
1173
|
43
|
102
|
32
|
5.70
|
8.70
|
3.00
|
9.5
|
2.1
|
Including
|
7.30
|
8.70
|
1.40
|
16.2
|
1.0
|
UDD19831
|
5021
|
12322
|
1172
|
38
|
83
|
29
|
14.60
|
20.60
|
6.00
|
30.0
|
4.2
|
Including
|
14.60
|
15.30
|
0.70
|
46.5
|
0.5
|
And
|
16.10
|
20.60
|
4.50
|
32.5
|
3.2
|
UDD19832
|
5021
|
12323
|
1171
|
20
|
53
|
32
|
14.80
|
16.70
|
1.90
|
30.6
|
1.3
|
UDD19833
|
5020
|
12324
|
1171
|
24
|
18
|
16
|
4.25
|
7.30
|
3.05
|
5.6
|
2.1
|
UDD19840
|
4802
|
12229
|
1140
|
3
|
344
|
45
|
2.50
|
3.50
|
1.00
|
114.0
|
0.7
|
UDD19842
|
4790
|
12230
|
1142
|
40
|
344
|
32
|
24.20
|
25.45
|
1.25
|
40.6
|
0.9
|
UDD19846
|
4792
|
12226
|
1145
|
71
|
344
|
32
|
5.00
|
6.45
|
1.45
|
20.8
|
1.0
|
22.10
|
23.35
|
1.25
|
34.5
|
0.9
|
UDD19847
|
4792
|
12225
|
1145
|
90
|
344
|
34
|
1.95
|
5.30
|
3.35
|
6.5
|
2.3
|
23.30
|
23.90
|
0.60
|
52.9
|
0.4
|
INDIAN
|
UDD19467
|
3988
|
11610
|
1088
|
53
|
154
|
119
|
111.50
|
111.85
|
0.35
|
502.0
|
0.2
|
UDD19472
|
3951
|
11600
|
1085
|
61
|
339
|
53
|
15.80
|
16.80
|
1.00
|
27.5
|
0.7
|
UDD19481
|
3879
|
11567
|
1073
|
45
|
339
|
72
|
40.25
|
40.55
|
0.30
|
4480.0
|
0.2
|
UDD19596
|
4310
|
11350
|
1142
|
57
|
144
|
104
|
63.20
|
64.45
|
1.25
|
19.4
|
0.9
|
UDD19791
|
4003
|
11452
|
1132
|
-25
|
170
|
174
|
81.80
|
83.05
|
1.25
|
51.8
|
0.9
|
UDD19792
|
4003
|
11452
|
1132
|
-35
|
170
|
244
|
149.20
|
149.75
|
0.55
|
32.5
|
0.4
|
UDD19794
|
4003
|
11452
|
1132
|
-40
|
180
|
206
|
61.30
|
62.20
|
0.90
|
144.0
|
0.6
|
UDD19800
|
4002
|
11452
|
1131
|
-38
|
210
|
221
|
26.90
|
27.90
|
1.00
|
67.2
|
0.7
|
PACIFIC
|
UDD19674
|
4660
|
12735
|
1047
|
82
|
2
|
63
|
14.10
|
17.20
|
3.10
|
7.4
|
2.2
|
Including
|
14.10
|
15.10
|
1.00
|
16.1
|
0.7
|
41.90
|
42.70
|
0.80
|
48.1
|
0.6
|
UDD19675
|
4660
|
12736
|
1047
|
67
|
359
|
63
|
4.00
|
5.40
|
1.40
|
14.7
|
1.0
|
UDD19677
|
4665
|
12736
|
1047
|
58
|
6
|
62
|
7.25
|
9.70
|
2.45
|
8.3
|
1.7
|
26.85
|
28.85
|
2.00
|
18.9
|
1.4
|
UDD19678
|
4665
|
12736
|
1047
|
71
|
14
|
59
|
14.10
|
16.80
|
2.70
|
72.4
|
1.9
|
Including
|
14.10
|
14.80
|
0.70
|
238.0
|
0.5
|
And
|
15.80
|
16.80
|
1.00
|
28.5
|
0.7
|
UDD19680
|
4667
|
12735
|
1048
|
66
|
91
|
77
|
8.30
|
10.60
|
2.30
|
9.6
|
1.6
|
UDD19684
|
4667
|
12733
|
1048
|
72
|
134
|
62
|
11.70
|
12.85
|
1.15
|
20.8
|
0.8
|
UDD19689
|
4624
|
12694
|
1073
|
68
|
88
|
63
|
36.35
|
36.70
|
0.35
|
45.4
|
0.2
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pascal Blampain, who is a member of the AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Blampain is an employee of the Company and serves as Chief Geologist.
Quality Control Protocols
Core is drilled BTW core diameter (42 mm). Core intervals are whole core sampled. All gold results were determined by ALS Minerals (Perth) using fire assay fusion (40g charge, lead collection method) with an ICP finish. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industy best practices. Standards, blanks and duplicates are included in approximately every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the laboratory. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic Gold Mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit development project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.
The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Superior Gold Inc., Chris Bradbrook, President, CEO & Director, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 416-716-8235