Superior Gold Inc. announces underground drilling delivers highest grade intersection to date

INTERSECTIONS INCLUDE 4480.00 G AU/T OVER 0.30 METRES, 72.40 G AU/T OVER 2.70 METRES, 30.00 G AU/T OVER 6.00 METRES AND 502.00 G AU/T OVER 0.35 METRES, AND

10 INTERSECTIONS GREATER THAN 50 G AU/T

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SGI) is pleased to announce additional results from the ongoing underground diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia. The drilling was conducted from late September to the end of November 2017 and is part of the year-round ongoing program of underground drilling.

Results are provided for 129 drill holes for a total of more than 11,000 metres. The drill holes were completed for resource definition and grade control purposes. Resource definition was designed to increase the confidence level of the resource in areas where drilling was limited as part of the ongoing work to upgrade resources to reserves. Grade control drilling was completed to provide additional information for stope design ahead of mining.

The drilling focussed on seven zones – Area 134; Caribbean; Caspian; Cortez; Indian; Pacific; and Timor. A number of significant intersections were encountered.

KEY FINDINGS

236 intersections encountered more than 5g Au/t





114 intersections encountered more than 10g Au/t





44 intersections encountered more than 20g Au/t





10 intersections encountered more than 50g Au/t





The intersection of 4480.00g Au/t over 0.30 metres is the highest grade intersections encountered since the Company acquired the Plutonic Gold Mine in October 2016

The location of the most significant intersections are shown in Figure 1 and the details of all holes are summarized by zone in Table 2.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "As with our previously released 2017 drill results, these latest results continue to demonstrate the strength of the mineralized system at the Plutonic Gold Mine. We continue to work towards increasing the confidence level in the resources in order to achieve one of our principal goals, which is to grow the level of underground reserves and to extend the mine life. The Company is currently working towards completing a reserve and resource update."

HIGHLIGHTS

The most significant intersections are summarized in Table 1 below:

Table 1 – Key Intersections

Designed

Target Drill Hole

# Easting

(Mine

Grid) Northing

(Mine

Grid) Drill hole

collar RL

(Mine

Grid) Dip

(degrees) Azimuth

(degrees,

Mine

Grid) End of

hole

depth

(m) Downhole

From

(m) Downhole

To

(m) Downhole

Intersection

(m) Au

(gpt)

uncut Est True

Thickness

(m) AREA 134 UDD19851 4720 12328 1126 -45 209 67 55.30 60.90 5.60 7.4 3.9











Including 55.30 57.10 1.80 13.6 1.3

UDD19852 4720 12327 1126 -38 201 75 59.15 62.50 3.35 8.3 2.3











Including 59.15 60.50 1.35 15.9 0.9

UDD19854 4720 12328 1126 -46 196 70 58.40 60.10 1.70 17.1 1.2











Including 58.40 59.25 0.85 21.9 0.6

UDD19855 4720 12328 1126 -37 190 74 66.50 67.10 0.60 50.8 0.4

UDD19858 4720 12328 1126 -28 174 72 45.70 47.70 2.00 24.8 1.4











And 46.50 47.70 1.20 38.6 0.8 CARIBBEAN UDD19839 4566 11937 1102 27 80 32 2.20 7.55 5.35 8.8 3.7















30.30 32.00 1.70 16.4 1.2 CASPIAN UDD19629 4710 11102 1276 26 214 41 33.95 35.00 1.05 23.2 0.7

UDD19631 4742 11104 1278 17 227 63 46.70 51.10 4.40 7.5 3.1











Including 46.70 47.70 1.00 16.8 0.7

UDD19823 4796 11049 1269 -49 135 57 38.30 40.45 2.15 8.6 1.5

UDD19862 4547 10954 1305 -20 20 5 1.85 2.70 0.85 55.9 0.6 CORTEZ UDD19826 4958 12223 1178 40 64 129 97.40 103.30 5.90 28.9 4.1

UDD19827 4956 12222 1180 78 45 80 51.05 55.65 4.60 14.7 3.2











Including 52.10 53.95 1.85 31.7 1.3

UDD19830 5022 12320 1173 43 102 32 5.70 8.70 3.00 9.5 2.1











Including 7.30 8.70 1.40 16.2 1.0

UDD19831 5021 12322 1172 38 83 29 14.60 20.60 6.00 30.0 4.2











Including 14.60 15.30 0.70 46.5 0.5











And 16.10 20.60 4.50 32.5 3.2

UDD19832 5021 12323 1171 20 53 32 14.80 16.70 1.90 30.6 1.3

UDD19833 5020 12324 1171 24 18 16 4.25 7.30 3.05 5.6 2.1

UDD19840 4802 12229 1140 3 344 45 2.50 3.50 1.00 114.0 0.7

UDD19842 4790 12230 1142 40 344 32 24.20 25.45 1.25 40.6 0.9

UDD19846 4792 12226 1145 71 344 32 5.00 6.45 1.45 20.8 1.0















22.10 23.35 1.25 34.5 0.9

UDD19847 4792 12225 1145 90 344 34 1.95 5.30 3.35 6.5 2.3















23.30 23.90 0.60 52.9 0.4 INDIAN UDD19467 3988 11610 1088 53 154 119 111.50 111.85 0.35 502.0 0.2

UDD19472 3951 11600 1085 61 339 53 15.80 16.80 1.00 27.5 0.7

UDD19481 3879 11567 1073 45 339 72 40.25 40.55 0.30 4480.0 0.2

UDD19596 4310 11350 1142 57 144 104 63.20 64.45 1.25 19.4 0.9

UDD19791 4003 11452 1132 -25 170 174 81.80 83.05 1.25 51.8 0.9

UDD19792 4003 11452 1132 -35 170 244 149.20 149.75 0.55 32.5 0.4

UDD19794 4003 11452 1132 -40 180 206 61.30 62.20 0.90 144.0 0.6

UDD19800 4002 11452 1131 -38 210 221 26.90 27.90 1.00 67.2 0.7 PACIFIC UDD19674 4660 12735 1047 82 2 63 14.10 17.20 3.10 7.4 2.2











Including 14.10 15.10 1.00 16.1 0.7















41.90 42.70 0.80 48.1 0.6

UDD19675 4660 12736 1047 67 359 63 4.00 5.40 1.40 14.7 1.0

UDD19677 4665 12736 1047 58 6 62 7.25 9.70 2.45 8.3 1.7















26.85 28.85 2.00 18.9 1.4

UDD19678 4665 12736 1047 71 14 59 14.10 16.80 2.70 72.4 1.9











Including 14.10 14.80 0.70 238.0 0.5











And 15.80 16.80 1.00 28.5 0.7

UDD19680 4667 12735 1048 66 91 77 8.30 10.60 2.30 9.6 1.6

UDD19684 4667 12733 1048 72 134 62 11.70 12.85 1.15 20.8 0.8

UDD19689 4624 12694 1073 68 88 63 36.35 36.70 0.35 45.4 0.2

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pascal Blampain, who is a member of the AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Blampain is an employee of the Company and serves as Chief Geologist.

Quality Control Protocols

Core is drilled BTW core diameter (42 mm). Core intervals are whole core sampled. All gold results were determined by ALS Minerals (Perth) using fire assay fusion (40g charge, lead collection method) with an ICP finish. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industy best practices. Standards, blanks and duplicates are included in approximately every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the laboratory. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic Gold Mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit development project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

