Pasinex Appointments VP of Exploration

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE:PSE)(FSE:PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Barry, Vice President of Exploration, who will head all exploration activities at the Company's growing portfolio of exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.



Pasinex is pleased to create this new role of VP of Exploration for Mr. Barry. He will lead a team consisting of senior exploration geologists operating from the Pinargozu Zinc Mine in Southern Turkey and a technical and logistical management team in Nevada. Mr. Barry is a Pasinex Director and acts as the Company’s in-house Qualified Person.

Mr. Barry has over 30 years in the mineral resource industry with extensive experience on all five continents. His exploration and resource delineation capabilities were put to practice at two formidable Irish zinc mines namely Lisheen, a major Irish-style zinc deposit, and the world-class Navan Mine. Mr. Barry is a founder and VP of Exploration Strategy at the newly-listed Group Eleven Resources (TSX-V:ZNG) and was formerly the founder and CEO of Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RTH).

President and CEO of Pasinex Resources, Mr. Steve Williams, commented: “Mr. Barry is a well-known, highly respected exploration geologist and an authority in zinc exploration. We are delighted that he has accepted this role, as his years of experience will be a huge benefit in the advancement and growth of Pasinex’s developing portfolio of zinc projects.”

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE:PSE)(FSE:PNX) is a metals company which is a 50% owner of the high grade Pinargozu zinc mine which is in production and, under its DSO Program, is shipping directly to zinc smelter / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company has also recently acquired the Gunman high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. The Company has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.

The Pinargozu Mine is included in the 50-50 company, Horzum Arama Isletme AS (Horzum AS), which is a corporate joint venture between Pasinex and Turkish mining house, Akmetal Madencilik San ve Tic. AS (Akmetal AS). Akmetal AS is one of Turkey’s largest family-owned conglomerates with the nearby past-producing Horzum zinc mine.

