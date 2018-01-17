Braveheart Resources Inc: Announces Financing

Toronto, Jan. 17, 2018 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") announces that further to the press release of January 15, 2018, the Company has amended the terms of the unit offering such that the units will now include a full warrant. The units have an issue price of $0.10 per unit and are comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling its holder to acquire one additional common share of Braveheart at a price of $0.15 per share for 24 months. The flow-through units have an issue price of $0.10 per flow-through unit and are comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling its holder to acquire one additional common share of Braveheart at a price of $0.15 per share for 24 months.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the Company's exploration efforts in British Columbia and for general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four month hold period.

For more information on Braveheart Resources Inc. including photos please visit our website at www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

About Braveheart Resources Inc. Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder wealth through aggressive exploration in a favorable and proven mining jurisdiction - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold). Particular focus is on the Alpine Mine, a past producing property 20 km northeast of Nelson. Braveheart's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BHT.V. Braveheart currently has 42,801,105 common shares issued and outstanding.

Contact Phil Keele, P.Eng,. President and CEO 780-215-4044 or pkeele@shaw.ca

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, (more) uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release

