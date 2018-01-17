Atlantic Gold Reports Additional Results from the Phase 3 Resource Expansion Drill Program at Fifteen Mile Stream

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Egerton Maclean: 11m @ 2.22g/t from 24m, 23m @ 1.04g/t from 7m and

24m @ 1.25g/t from 156m.

Hudson: 23m @ 2.32g/t from 14m, 23m @ 1.86g/t from 48m (incl 1m @ 21.50g/t),

11m @ 3.33g/t from 61m

Plenty: 9m @ 2.20g/t from 118m, 9m @ 3.15g/t from 93 (incl 1m @ 25.10g/t from 99m)

Plenty to Egerton Maclean Gap: 7m @ 1.99 g/t from 50m and 10m @ 0.91g/t from 23m.

Infilling, and Identifying Extensions to Known Mineralization at Fifteen Mile Stream

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report further assay results received from the Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program at the Fifteen Mile Stream gold deposit.

Fifteen Mile Stream is located approximately 57km northeast of the central processing facility at Touquoy and is readily accessible by highway. Fifteen Mile Stream's current measured and indicated mineral resources stand at 10.59 million tonnes at 1.33 g/t Au for 452,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade. Inferred mineral resources amount to 6.64 million tonnes at 1.12 g/t Au for 240,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade (see Company announcement July 21, 2017)1.

The objectives of the Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program are to:

i. identify additional gold resources immediately peripheral to those resources previously defined at Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill; ii. at Cochrane Hill and at Fifteen Mile Stream – particularly at the Hudson and Plenty zones, upgrade previously defined inferred resources to measured and indicated categories; and iii. seek additional new resources within the 350m gap between the Plenty and Egerton MacLean zones at Fifteen Mile Stream.

1 The Mineral Resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.35g/t. It has an effective date of July 20, 2017 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on September 1, 2017 on SEDAR.

Up until the end of 2017 a total of 185 holes for 21,000m have been drilled at Fifteen Mile Stream, with the first drilling for 2018 having just re-commenced. Holes are generally drilled on 25m x 20m centres, although first-pass drilling along the 350m gap between Plenty and Egerton MacLean holes have been drilled on 50m-spaced sections.

Assay results have now been received from a further 71 holes, with just over half of all assays expected from this program having now been received. Although these assayed holes are widely distributed along the trend of the mineralized anticline it is apparent that:

a) drilling on 25m infill sections at Hudson confirms shallow continuous mineralization between the existing 50m-spaced sections (eg. 23m @ 2.32g/t from 14m). b) infill drilling on 25m-spaced sections at the western end of Egerton MacLean continues to confirm continuity of shallow mineralization (eg. 11m @ 2.22g/t from 24m) between previous 50m-spaced sections; and c) Plenty represents a near-surface, northerly dipping, tabular zone of gold mineralization defined by intersections of both moderate grades over many metres (eg. 9m @ 2.2g/t) and high grades over more isolated, narrow intervals (eg. 1m @ 55.8g/t). Further drilling is now being undertaken to better define the controls and distribution of the mineralization here. d) In the gap zone between Egerton Maclean and Plenty the Plenty mineralization appears to be traceable eastwards, at least in the shallow levels so far tested and for which assays are so far in hand. We await the receipt of further assays for this zone.

The accompanying cross sections and drilling progress plan can be viewed here: http://files.newswire.ca/1485/AtlanticGold_map.pdf

Assay results are tabulated below:

Hole id Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal

dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) EGERTON MACLEAN FMS-17-206^ 13250 10000 -45 175 121 12 28 16 1.10 and









83 91 9 1.00 FMS-17-244 13250 9960 -45 175 101 26 37 11 1.03 FMS-17-262 13525 10320 -60 175 250 114 115 1 7.60 and









191 206 15 0.89 and









249 250 1 5.06! FMS-17-263^ 13550 10320 -60 175 251 184 195 11 0.81 and









199 207 8 1.13 FMS-17-265 13375 10130 -75 175 140 15 19 4 4.71 and









31 32 1 4.59 and









37 38 1 3.45 and









90 91 1 22.90 FMS-17-266 13600 10320 -70 175 251 159 160 1 45.0 and









194 199 5 0.70 and









206 215 9 0.79 and









223 235 12 0.83 FMS-17-267 13375 10130 -50 175 40





NSA FMS-17-268^ 13675 10120 -60 175 71 18 24 6 0.77 FMS-17-269 13375 10050 -45 175 52* 28 41 13 0.77 and









47 52 5 2.12! FMS-17-272 13575 10100 -45 175 112 7 30 23 1.04 and









43 44 1 8.20 and









51 63 12 1.29 FMS-17-273^ 13575 10280 -60 175 200 156 180 24 1.25 FMS-17-276^ 13375 10030 -45 175 80 24 35 11 2.22 FMS-17-278^ 13325 10025 -45 175 100 16 19 3 1.05 and









25 38 13 0.80 and









42 45 3 1.63 and









51 57 6 0.56 FMS-17-279^ 13300 10000 -45 175 92 18 25 7 4.30 and









30 31 1 4.47 and









44 45 1 5.75 and









62 68 6 0.58

HUDSON FMS-17-215^ 12250 10000 -45 175 152 62 63 1 4.76 and









89 94 5 1.19 FMS-17-216 12375 10020 -45 175 61 14 37 23 2.32 and









42 50 8 0.80 and









58 61 3 0.97! FMS-17-217^ 12300 10080 -45 175 200 42 46 4 0.56 and









78 92 14 0.94 and









116 122 6 0.85 FMS-17-218 12375 10040 -45 175 82 26 37 11 0.42 and









41 51 10 1.94 and









55 64 9 1.03 and









69 75 6 0.65 FMS-17-219 12375 10060 -45 175 91 15 25 10 0.91 and









40 42 2 2.77 and









48 71 23 1.86 incl.









57 58 1 21.50 and









81 86 5 1.38 FMS-17-221^ 12375 10080 -45 175 112 27 42 15 0.77 and









47 56 9 0.76 and









62 63 1 6.77 and









81 87 6 4.09 FMS-17-222^ 12375 10100 -45 175 130 61 68 7 1.88 and









99 103 4 3.03 FMS-17-223^ 12325 10040 -45 175 92 29 30 1 4.82 and









89 92 3 1.08! FMS-17-225^ 12325 10060 -45 175 110 48 57 9 1.20 and









67 72 5 0.64 FMS-17-226 12325 10080 -45 175 131 46 47 1 7.04 and









70 73 3 1.36 FMS-17-227^ 12425 10120 -45 175 142 89 95 6 1.78 and









100 120 20 0.91 FMS-17-228 12325 10020 -45 175 71 32 33 1 12.85 FMS-17-229^ 12300 10020 -45 175 62





NSA FMS-17-231 12325 10140 -45 175 196 139 144 5 1.58 FMS-17-233^ 12400 10000 -60 175 50 19 22 3 1.95 and









30 37 7 0.96 FMS-17-234^ 12400 10100 -60 175 131 71 74 3 2.02 and









105 116 11 1.73 FMS-17-236^ 12450 10100 -60 175 140 25 29 4 7.39 and









50 53 3 1.24 and









59 63 4 2.53 and









92 104 12 1.40 FMS-17-238^ 12350 10100 -60 175 170 111 117 6 2.29 FMS-17-239^ 12350 10120 -60 175 191 95 98 3 1.35 FMS-17-241^ 12425 10100 -45 175 119 94 100 6 1.32 FMS-17-243^ 12425 10080 -45 175 101 4 5 1 7.21 and









53 54 1 4.96 and









61 72 11 3.33 and









78 86 8 1.94 FMS-17-246^ 12425 10060 -45 175 82 5 6 1 4.23 and









16 21 5 1.99 and









46 47 1 6.43 and









59 67 8 0.97 FMS-17-249^ 12425 10040 -45 175 70 5 10 5 1.98 and









28 29 1 12.10 and









41 53 12 1.52

PLENTY PL-17-022^ 12850 9840 -60 175 170 118 127 9 2.20 and









137 142 5 0.54 PL-17-023^ 12850 9820 -60 175 140 93 102 9 3.15 incl.









99 100 1 25.10 and









113 118 5 2.84 PL-17-024^ 12850 9800 -60 175 110 62 63 1 55.80 and









78 79 1 11.65 and









97 98 1 12.30 PL-17-025^ 12800 9800 -60 175 131





NSA PL-17-028 12750 9800 -60 175 140 90 91 1 12.20 and









112 113 1 15.00 PL-17-031 12700 9800 -60 175 161 123 127 4 0.78 PL-17-032 12700 9780 -60 175 140 94 95 1 3.28 PL-17-033 12650 9800 -60 175 161 122 123 1 11.80 PL-17-034 12650 9780 -60 175 143 104 108 4 1.31 PL-17-035 12625 9780 -60 175 161





NSA PL-17-041 12825 9820 -60 175 140 106 110 4 5.24 and









117 118 1 18.35 PL-17-042 12825 9800 -60 175 122 75 88 13 0.39 PL-17-043 12825 9780 -60 175 92 57 65 8 0.43 PL-17-044 12875 9820 -60 175 140 21 22 1 8.50 PL-17-045 12875 9800 -60 175 131 66 69 3 3.45 and









75 76 1 6.79 and









84 85 1 10.25 PL-17-073 12825 9740 -60 175 61 8 9 1 5.18 and









19 20 1 31.2 and









30 31 1 9.97 PL-17-076^ 12825 9760 -60 175 82





NSA

PLENTY TO EGERTON MACLEAN GAP PL-17-049^ 13100 9900 -45 175 100 25 30 5 0.65 PL-17-050^ 13100 9880 -45 175 100





NSA PL-17-058^ 13150 9920 -45 175 100 23 33 10 0.91 PL-17-060^ 13050 9840 -45 175 100





NSA PL-17-061^ 13150 9900 -45 175 100





NSA PL-17-066^ 13000 9840 -45 175 100 50 57 7 1.99 FMS-17-245 13250 9940 -45 175 101 8 11 3 1.17 FMS-17-247 13250 9920 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-248 13250 9900 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-250^ 13200 10000 -45 175 101 16 17 1 6.33 FMS-17-252^ 13200 9900 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-253^ 13200 9980 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-254^ 13200 9920 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-255^ 13200 9880 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-256^ 13200 9960 -45 175 101 50 61 11 0.69 FMS-17-257^ 13425 9840 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-258^ 13425 9820 -45 175 101





NSA FMS-17-259^ 13425 9800 -45 175 101





NSA

! Mineralization to end of hole

NSA: No significant assays; that is, no intervals ? 3.0g/t x m.

^ fire assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of half sawn 1m NQ core. All others are fire assays of 50g charge from 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of whole 1m NQ.

True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the host stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. For intersections quoted above true width averages 90% of the down-hole width.

Nature of the mineralization:

Mineralization at Egerton MacLean and Hudson occurs within argillites, greywackes and bedding-parallel quartz veins across the hinge zone and limbs of the E-W trending Fifteen Mile Stream (FMS) Anticline. The northern limb of the anticline dips moderately north, with the southern limb overturned (generally steeply north dipping). All holes are therefore declined to the south. Highest grades so far encountered occur within the hinge zone of the anticline. Mineralization at Plenty is tabular in overall disposition and is thought to be hosted in a deeper, up-faulted southern limb of the Fifteen Mile Stream anticline. Free gold is commonly observed, and in association with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Technical Disclosure

At Fifteen Mile Stream all assays by default are 50g charge fire assays of 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of whole 1m NQ core, with 1-in-10 duplicate assays of the same pulp, and 1-in-10 assays of a second 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from the same crushed parent. Where otherwise noted (^) assays are 50g charge fire assays of 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of sawn half 1m NQ core, with 1-in-10 duplicate assays of the same pulp. Standards and blind blanks are routinely inserted. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages >97%, excluding occasional voids, usually <2m, representing historic underground workings. Wing samples to voids may be less than 1m to re-establish routine sampling on 1m intervals. Drill core in the hangingwall of the northern limb of the anticline where adjacent historic holes very clearly indicate this upper stratigraphy to be barren may not be sampled and assayed. Standards, blanks and duplicate assay results are acceptable.

Results and updates from this drilling program will be reported progressively.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course and as new results come to hand.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven Dean

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

