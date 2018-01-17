Ashburton Amends Z-1 Terms

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) announces the Company has signed an amending agreement with ZMM® Canada Minerals Corp. (“ZZM”) to amend certain terms of the Z-1 Zeolite agreement announced January 30th, 2017. The amending agreement will afford Ashburton an additional 12 months to meet the minimum expenditures requirement.

“During 2017 Ashburton was able to obtain a bulk sample of zeolite at the Z-1 quarry. The summer, however, was problematic with a halt in production due to flooding of Cache Creek which took out road access.” stated Ashburton President, Stephen Harpur. “In 2018, we will focus our attention and resources on developing the Z-1.”

Terms of the amendment include the reduction of shares payable on the 12 month anniversary from two million shares of the Company to one million shares of Ashburton. Additionally, the Company will no longer be proceeding with the TransCanada and Juniper Creek zeolite projects in conjunction with its mandate to monetize the Z-1 project to the best of its ability.

Verne Hogg, President of ZMM, stated, “As operators, we have been conducting product and market development activities since February 2017 and are excited about commercializing the Z-1 zeolite in 2018.”

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on Canadian mineral projects.

