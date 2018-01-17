Lomiko Sponsored Coverage in Golden Opportunities Newsletter, Published by Brien Lundin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V:LMR) (OTC:LMRMF) (FSE:DH8C) was recently covered in a sponsored issue of Golden Opportunities, an e-newsletter published by Brien Lundin, Editor of Gold Newsletter.



The issue focused on the opportunity for graphite to follow the lithium boom, and how Lomiko is uniquely positioned to benefit from this powerful trend.

As the article states:

“Sky-high demand for lithium plays has sent company stock prices soaring, leaving investors to wonder if there are any good opportunities left uncovered. Thankfully, there’s one opportunity that’s still flying under the radar — because it offers a ‘stealth’ way to leverage the lithium boom.

Exploding Lithium

“The market for electric vehicles — and the lithium ion batteries that power them — is primed to explode. As noted, the investment community has latched on to this story with full force, sending the market caps of lithium exploration and development companies soaring.”

“But, in the meantime, graphite, a critical component of lithium ion battery production, has largely flown under the radar. And while China controls the supply-side of the equation for graphite, as you’re about to see, global companies have plenty of incentive to look elsewhere for secure sources of this key commodity. That’s where Lomiko Metals comes in. While the rest of the market was focused on lithium projects, this company was securing a key property position in flake graphite in eastern Canada. The result? A high-potential, back-door way to play the lithium story.”

“Depending on the type of battery being produced, battery manufacture can require 8 times as much graphite as lithium, going all the way to a ratio of 15:1 in some cases!”

“Most lithium plays are overvalued, but Lomiko is priced to provide significant leverage on the next leg up for lithium ion batteries. With the tailwinds of the electric vehicle market propelling the battery market to new heights, Lomiko Metals and its high-grade source of flake graphite at La Loutre are an ideal way to play the trend.”

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

