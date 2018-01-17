Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Lomiko Sponsored Coverage in Golden Opportunities Newsletter, Published by Brien Lundin

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V:LMR) (OTC:LMRMF) (FSE:DH8C) was recently covered in a sponsored issue of Golden Opportunities, an e-newsletter published by Brien Lundin, Editor of Gold Newsletter.

Source: Bloomberg News Energy Finance


The issue focused on the opportunity for graphite to follow the lithium boom, and how Lomiko is uniquely positioned to benefit from this powerful trend.

As the article states:

“Sky-high demand for lithium plays has sent company stock prices soaring, leaving investors to wonder if there are any good opportunities left uncovered. Thankfully, there’s one opportunity that’s still flying under the radar — because it offers a ‘stealth’ way to leverage the lithium boom.

Exploding Lithium

“The market for electric vehicles — and the lithium ion batteries that power them — is primed to explode. As noted, the investment community has latched on to this story with full force, sending the market caps of lithium exploration and development companies soaring.”

“But, in the meantime, graphite, a critical component of lithium ion battery production, has largely flown under the radar. And while China controls the supply-side of the equation for graphite, as you’re about to see, global companies have plenty of incentive to look elsewhere for secure sources of this key commodity. That’s where Lomiko Metals comes in. While the rest of the market was focused on lithium projects, this company was securing a key property position in flake graphite in eastern Canada. The result? A high-potential, back-door way to play the lithium story.”

“Depending on the type of battery being produced, battery manufacture can require 8 times as much graphite as lithium, going all the way to a ratio of 15:1 in some cases!”

“Most lithium plays are overvalued, but Lomiko is priced to provide significant leverage on the next leg up for lithium ion batteries. With the tailwinds of the electric vehicle market propelling the battery market to new heights, Lomiko Metals and its high-grade source of flake graphite at La Loutre are an ideal way to play the trend.”

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

Golden Opportunities is a free newsletter offering objective, independent analyses of every investment sector, with a focus on precious metals and mining stocks. It also occasionally presents sponsored advertising of publicly traded resource companies and other investment opportunities. To subscribe to Golden Opportunities at no charge, CLICK HERE.

On Behalf of the Board

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer
We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ecb9168-a73c-4c83-87e3-cd2f3c669f44



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Lomiko Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.lomiko.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap