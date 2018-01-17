Gitennes Plans Second Phase Of Diamond Drilling On Its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project. Funds in place to complete second phase winter drill programme

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / January 17, 2018 - Gitennes Exploration Inc.. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") is planning a second phase of diamond drilling on its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project located in north central British Columbia. In November Gitennes completed its first phase of drilling which consisted of ten NQ2 sized diamond drill holes totalling 1,212 metres. This was the first drilling completed at Snowbird in 28 years.

The second phase of drilling is planned for up to 2,000 metres of NQ2 core with the objective of expanding and extending the gold mineralized structures within the 25 to 150 metres wide mineralized corridor that is contained within the 4.8 kilometre long Sowchea Fault Zone. The second phase of drilling will follow up on the positive results from the first phase of drilling which were released on December 12, 2017. These included:

-Hole SB14-04 - 16.20 g/t gold over 1.0 metre

-Hole SB17-02 - 9.73 g/t gold over 0.78 metre

-Hole SB17-08 - 8.24 g/t gold over 0.52 metres

As part of the Company's standard assaying procedure higher grade core samples are screened for total metallics. The results of the re-analysis of several samples indicate that there is a coarse gold component to the samples. At this stage of exploration there appears to be a high correlation between quartz veining, higher gold grades and the occurrence of coarse gold as indicated by results from the metallic screen results.

Gitennes submitted 375 core samples for analysis from the phase one drilling programme. Historically, approximately 2,363 drill core samples were analyzed by various companies between 1980 and 1989. Statistically the Gitennes 2017 Phase 1 drilling campaign results mirrored those of the historical drilling campaigns between 1980 and 1989. Historically, 6.4% of gold assays graded more than 1 gpt. In 2017, the Gitennes campaign resulted in 5.7% of the gold assays grading more than 1 gpt, effectively identical results. These results indicate that the Company has confirmed the presence of at least one mineralized structure that was identified historically.

Also, Gitennes has reasonable expectations that in the course of the upcoming winter drilling campaign, it will be able to reproduce and expand upon the historical high grade intersections. Historically, reported intersections that assayed 10 gpt gold or higher had a weighted average gold grade of 17.3 gpt.

The Snowbird project is accessible year round via paved and dirt roads and sits at a relatively low elevation with moderate relief (not exceeding 190 metres). The ease of access to all parts of the property enables cost effective diamond drilling throughout the entire year.

The Company has filed for permitting the next phase of work.

Gitennes also announces the closing of its previously announced non-flow through private placement. The Company issued 3,866,000 units at $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $464,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable at $0.25 per common share for two years.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by D. Fraser (P.Geo.), technical advisor to the Company, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

