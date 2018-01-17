Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Deep-South Confirms SEDAR Filing of its 43-101 Resource Estimation Report on Haib Copper in Namibia

15:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire

(TheNewswire)



Vancouver, B.C., Canada / TheNewswire / January 17, 2018 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announced today that the independent

NI 43-101 Resource estimation report on the Haib Copper project in Namibia has been filed on SEDAR. The report is accessible at www.sedar.com and on the Deep-South website at www.deepsouthresources.com.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Teck Resources Ltd., which holds about 35% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South is actively involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of major mineral properties. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyries in Africa. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized trends, close to infrastructure, in politically stable countries.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep-South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Deep-South Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.deepsouthresources.com


