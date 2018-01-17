One World Minerals Announces Name Change to One World Lithium

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2018) - One World Minerals Inc. (CSE: OWM) (the "Company") announces it will change its corporate name to One World Lithium Inc. effective Friday, January 19, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange listing of the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol "OWLI" on January 19, 2018. The Company's new CUISP number will be 68248A106 and the new ISIN number will be CA68248A1066. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company's name and Company shares held electronically in Direct Registration System will be booked automatically.

Doug Fulcher, the Company's CEO noted "the name change to One World Lithium reflects the Company's primary focus to explore and develop lithium properties of merit and the potential of its option to earn and acquire up to 90% of the 75,000 hectare Salar del Diablo lithium property in Mexico".

The Company has advanced the funds on December 15, 2017 to complete the pre drilling geophysical phase two program. The logistics and mobilization of equipment has been underway over the last several weeks with the geophysical field survey to start before the end of January 2018.

