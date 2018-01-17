Dajin Expands Land Position In Alkali Lake Valley

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 17, 2018 - Dajin Resources Corp. ("Dajin") (TSX-V: DJI) (OTCQB: DJIFF) (Germany: C2U1) management is pleased to report that Dajin has staked additional ground in the prospective Alkali Lake valley area, also known as Alkali Flats. Eighty-seven (87) new placer claims were staked, covering an area of 1,740 acres (704 hectares). The additional claims bring Dajin's 100% owned property in the Alkali Lake area up to 278 claims with a total acreage of 5,591 acres (2,262 hectares).

Previously Dajin carried out a gravity survey in the Alkali Lake valley that confirmed the expanded claim area is underlain by a circular basin estimated at 4,000 feet in depth (1,200 metres). The gravity survey also identified a second basin approximately 3 kilometres to the east. The two basins are separated by a northwest - southeast trending geological structure likely related to the Walker Lane Shear Zone. The depth of the eastern basin ranges from 3,000 to 4,000 feet (1,000 - 1,200 metres).

Surface sampling in March and April, 2015, confirmed the presence of near surface lithium-bearing sediments in the western basin. No further work has been carried out in Alkali Lake valley while Dajin focused exploration on the Teels Marsh valley, where preparations for road and drill pad construction are currently underway.

Dajin's work in Alkali Lake valley has focused on moving forward with the water right application that it originally filed for in 2015. Dajin has retained the services of Mr. Chris Mahannah, P.E., of Mahannah and Associates, LLC, Reno, Nevada, to work with Esmeralda County and the Town of Goldfield to address the concerns they raised. Additionally, Chris Mahannah and Dajin Directors Dr. Catherine Hickson and Dr. Mark Coolbaugh met with Esmeralda County and Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) elected officials and staff to inform them that Dajin would be seeking a non-consumptive water right with a small consumptive portion which would not result in any significant additional consumption from the valley. Dajin, Esmeralda and NDWR continue to work toward resolution of the protest issues such that the water rights can be issued.

Alkali Lake valley is situated approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometres) east-northeast of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium mine, the only producing brine-based lithium mine in operation in North America. In addition, the Alkali Lake claims are 12 miles (20 kilometres) east-northeast of Pure Energy's Clayton Valley project. Like Clayton Valley, Alkali Lake valley is a classic, fault bounded closed basin with an internal drainage system.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Dajin Resources Corp. by Dajin Directors, Dr. Catherine Hickson, P. Geo and Dr. Mark Coolbaugh, CPG, the Qualified Persons.

About Dajin:

Dajin, is an early stage Lithium exploration company. Through its interest in Dajin Resources S.A. ("Dajin S.A."), it holds concessions or concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium and Boron values. These land holdings exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Guayatayoc salt lake basins. Dajin S.A. is partnered with LSC Lithium Corp. ("LSC") who has agreed to spend $2,000,000 to earn a 51% interest in Dajin S.A.'s Lithium properties while building a significant presence in Argentina. The Cooperativa San Jose recently received exploration permits for a portion of the land package now part of the earn-in agreement with LSC. Exploration of the 4,400 hectares (10,873 acres) San Jose - Navidad minas is commencing under the management of LSC, the operator of the earn-in agreement.

In Nevada, Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp's first borax mine. Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 278 placer claims covering 5,591 acres (2,262 hectares) in the Alkali Lake valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley.

