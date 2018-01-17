Tower Resources to Present at AME BC Roundup Core Shack on January 22nd & 23rd

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER B.C. / TheNewswire / Tower Resources Ltd. ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the AME BC Roundup Conference's Core Shack on January 22nd and 23rd. The conference is being hosted at the Vancouver Trade & Convention Center West located at 1050 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.

Tower will be displaying drill core from its 2017 Rabbit North exploration project located just outside of Kamloops, BC at conference both #621. Featured core will include part of diamond drill hole RN17-015, which intercepted 247m of 0.51%Cu and 0.34g/t Au.

About Tower Resources



Tower Resources Ltd. (TWR.V) is a Vancouver-based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects, primarily in British Columbia. The company's key exploration assets are Rabbit North, Nechako Gold, Voigtberg and More Creek.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paola Chadwick, P.Geo - Exploration Manager for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For further information contact:

Mark Vanry -- Director, CEO & President

(604) 558-2565

mvanry@towerresources.ca

www.towerresources.ca



