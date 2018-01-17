China Gold International Establishes Technical Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the establishment of a technical advisory committee (the “Committee”) to assist in the assessment of the Company’s exploration and resource expansion programs and geological and production models, as well as in the evaluation of potential acquisition targets. The Committee will be led by independent director, Gregory Hall and comprised of a select group of highly skilled and experienced international consultants with varied technical expertise ranging from geology and exploration to mining and process.



The Company’s CEO and Executive Director, Mr. Bing Liu, stated: “We are pleased to formalize the Committee and are confident that the Committee will greatly benefit the Company as we look to optimize our existing operations and mine expansions and also review potential acquisition targets”.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx:2099).

For further information on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Tel: 604-609-0598, Email: info@chinagoldintl.com, Website: www.chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.