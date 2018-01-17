Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

19:43 Uhr  |  CNW

NYSE, TSX: NTR

SASKATOON, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) plans to release fourth quarter earnings results for legacy companies Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan on Monday, February 5, 2018 after market close.  Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST) to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the dial-in number 1-877-269-7756. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and inputting the conference identification number 13675414. The recording will be available through May 5, 2018.

About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. For further information visit us at www.nutrien.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Investor/Media Relations:
Richard Downey
Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations
(403) 225-7357

Jeff Holzman
(306) 933-8545

Todd Coakwell
(403) 225-7437

investors@nutrien.com 

SOURCE Nutrien Ltd.


Nutrien Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.nutrien.com


