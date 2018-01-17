Quantum Cobalt Updates Phone Number for Corporate Update Call

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ -Quantum Cobalt Corp. (CSE: QBOT; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23BA) ("Quantum" or the "Company"). Further to the news release dates January 12, 2018, the company announces the conference call number has changed to 1-833-245-9658 or 1-833-247-9922 for North American callers and 1-647-689-4529 or 1-647-689-4231 for international callers. Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

QUANTUM COBALT CORP.

"Greg Burns"

_______________________

Greg Burns, Director

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Cobalt Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Quantum Cobalt Corp.