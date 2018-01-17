Saint Jean Carbon Announces $500,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SJL) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (“Common Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Common Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Common Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals, and is anticipated to occur on or about January 30, 2018. All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and administrative purposes.

The Company intends to pay a cash finder’s fee to arm’s length finders (the “Finders”) of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering from purchasers introduced to the Company by the Finders. In addition, the Company intends to issue non-transferable warrants (“Finder Warrants”) equal to seven (7%) percent of the total number of Common Units sold under the Offering. The Finder Warrants will be exercisable by each Finder at a price of $0.05 for a period of thirty six (36) months from the date of issuance.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, “intends” ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’. Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to the Company’s intention to complete the Offering and use the proceeds of the Offering as working capital to fund the continued development of the Company’s business.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements in this news release assume, inter alia, that the conditions for completion of the Offering, including regulatory approval will be met.

Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. There are risks which could affect Saint Jean’s ability to complete the Offering, the impact of general global economic conditions and the risk that they will deteriorate, industry conditions, that required consents and approvals from regulatory authorities will not be obtained.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.