Orefinders issues a clarification on PEA news release of January 15, 2018

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) wishes to advise, pursuant to section 4.2(6) of Companion Policy 43-101CP, that it is not basing its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. This clarification is made at the request of IIROC. Thus there is increased uncertainty as to whether or not the proposed operating margins and payback period will be met so as to generate free cash flow that would be available to further develop its Mirado and other projects as set out in the above noted news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements.

