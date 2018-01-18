Serabi Gold plc : Strong fourth quarter production to close the year

For immediate release

18 January 2018

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Strong fourth quarter production to close the year

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to report its fourth and final quarter production of 9,337 ounces of gold at its Palito/Sao Chico high grade gold operation in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.

HIGHLIGHTS

The acquisition of Chapleau Resources Ltd and its wholly owned 370,000 ounce Coringa gold deposit.

Commencement of an initial 8,000 metre surface drill programme at Palito in December 2017.

Fourth quarter production of 9,337 ounces of gold.

Total gold production for 2017 of 37,004 ounces.

Mine production totalling 49,011 tonnes at 8.25 grammes per tonne ("g/t") of gold.

43,345 tonnes processed through the plant for the combined mining operations, with an average grade of 7.27 g/t of gold.

2,762 metres of horizontal mine development completed in the fourth quarter.

Palito development and production continues to focus on the four main sectors of Senna, Pipocas, G3 and Mogno, whilst in the Sao Chico orebody, the main ramp has now reached level 10mRL, approximately 245 vertical metres below surface. Production is coming from levels 100mRL and 86mRL with levels 70mRL, 56mRL, 40mRL, 26mRL and 10mRL all either developed or in development, nicely ahead of production.

By the end of the year, surface ore stocks were approximately 15,000 tonnes, (September 2017: 15,000 tonnes) with an average grade of 3.0 g/t of gold, together with approximately 40,000 tonnes of flotation tailings grading approximately 3.0 g/t gold.

Mike Hodgson, CEO, said:

"I think it is fair to say we have enjoyed an exciting end to the year. The acquisition of Coringa has been the highlight of the fourth quarter, this being an asset we had been keen to acquire for some time and one that, I feel, will serve the Company well and bring great value over the coming years. Our day-to-day business is gold production, and I am also very pleased to report a very good final quarter, with over 9,300 ounces of gold produced.

"Overall I am delighted with the Company's performance over the second half of the year. Total gold production for the year of 37,000 ounces compares with our initial guidance at the start of 2017 of 40,000 ounces. Approximately 2,000 ounces of this shortfall arose during the second quarter from short term operational problems, now fully resolved, commissioning new underground fleet. Since then, we have seen two strong quarters, with the mine running well and the plant at capacity. We remain mill constrained as the static stockpile levels illustrate and the reported operational statistics for both the third and fourth quarters could not, realistically, have been improved by much. I am, therefore, more than happy with the recent performance and the year end results.

"The fourth quarter saw mine production from both the Palito and Sao Chico orebodies performing well. Average grades were maintained at over 8.0 g/t, and on-going mine development is progressing as planned. I am particularly pleased with how the Sao Chico orebody is shaping up, with the payability of ore development seemingly improving with depth.

"At the Palito orebody, seven veins out of the 25 veins that comprise the total geological resource are now in various stages of development and production. The Pipocas, G3, and Senna veins remain the backbone of our sources of ore, with smaller contributions from the newly developed Jatoba, Mogno, Zonta and G1 veins.

"In the plant, the performance during the quarter was as good as we can reasonably expect. The plant is at full capacity and continues to perform excellently. With approximately 43,300 tonnes of run of mine ore ("ROM") milled this represents a 7.5 per cent improvement on the same quarter in 2016. As I have mentioned in previous reports, the existence of a 15,000 tonne coarse ore stockpile and a further 40,000 tonnes of stockpiled flotation tails (with an average grade of around 3g/t of gold) on surface, is both a source of comfort and frustration.

"During 2018, we will have in place an additional independent conveyor to feed the flotation tails directly into the ball mills, allowing this material to be added directly to the current dry mill feed, and increasing the tonnage of this material that can be treated each month. We hope this operational improvement can be commissioned by the end of January.

"As reported last quarter, the results of our ore sorting test-work on the Palito ore have been excellent and we plan to introduce this to the production flowsheet during 2018. We mine the veins at Palito as selectively as possible, with head grades in excess of 8.0 g/t gold as evidence of this, but the grade of the ore feed entering the plant can be further improved using an ore sorter without compromising ounces. The ore sorter can eliminate significant volumes of waste material that are unavoidably in the ore feed, and consume plant capacity and energy. Regrettably, with the lead time involved, we will not see any real impact until late 2018 at best, but having had a surface coarse-ore stockpile of between 15,000 tonnes and 25,000 tonnes since operations commenced, one can see the operation will otherwise always be plant constrained. Payback of the estimated US$1.2 million cost is expected to be less than 12 months.

"In December, we saw the long awaited start of a surface exploration drill programme. The purpose of the programme is to drill some of the many potential vein extensions identified at Palito. The initial programme is for approximately 8,000 metres but I hope that over the course of the year we will be able to undertake further drilling, including, in particular, a programme at Sao Chico. The Palito orebody hosts a resource that extends over a one kilometre strike length, but sits within a trend and there are now clearly indications that have allowed the veins and their mineralisation to be traced over approximately four kilometres. The continuity, grade and payability of the ore in these veins still needs to be established, but only drilling will determine this. The Sao Chico orebody is completely open along strike with very little information outside the immediate mine limits. Again there are strong indications that substantial strike extensions of the principal vein and adjacent veins are waiting to be defined.

"Ultimately, we have plans that would involve a much more ambitious drilling programme targeting up to two million ounces of total mineral resource across the two ore-zones, with the full programme, totalling 60,000 meters, to be completed in two phases. This initial 8,000 metres forms part of phase one and is a programme we can start comfortably and commit to out of operational cash flow. I will be providing further updates on this programme, as results are generated, during the first quarter of 2018.

"A concern voiced by many investors about junior gold production companies is their ability to consistently, month after month, deliver on production. Serabi has now since the start of 2016 enjoyed eight quarters of regular production and averaged over 9,500 ounces of gold per quarter over this period, which I feel clearly demonstrates our ability to deliver consistency and stability.

"The acquisition of Coringa, it's permitting and development over the forthcoming period along with successful exploration results in 2018 will, we hope, form the basis of significant expansion of gold production for Serabi, as we seek to establish ourselves as a significant gold producer in Brazil with a target of an annualised production rate of 100,000 ounces within the next two years."

Results

Total production for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 9,337 ounces of gold, generated from the processing of 43,345 tonnes of ore at overall average grades of 7.27 g/t of gold, which was sourced from mined ore from the Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, supplemented with lower grade surface stockpiled ROM and flotation tailings. Mined tonnage for the quarter totalled 49,011 tonnes with a grade of 8.25 g/t of gold.

At 31 December 2017, there were coarse ore stocks of approximately 15,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 3.0 g/t of gold, and approximately 40,000 tonnes of flotation tails with an average grade of 3.0 g/t of gold. These stockpiles are being consumed, albeit not as quickly as forecast, and for now the operation remains plant constrained.

A total of 2,762 metres of horizontal development has been completed during the quarter, of which approximately 1,410 metres was ore development. The balance is the ramp, cross cuts and stope preparation development.

2018 Production Guidance

Management does not anticipate a major shift in mine performance and therefore hard rock gold production, in 2018 compared with 2017. However, with the ability to process increased levels of stockpiled flotation tails in 2018, management expects that gold production for 2018 will exceed that of 2017 and be up to 40,000 ounces.

Key Operational Information

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS FOR THE FOUR QUARTERS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 Year to Date Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 Total 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 Horizontal development - Total Metres 2,251 1,855 2,996 2,762 9,864 2,925 2,941 2,649 2,694 11,209 Mined ore - Total Tonnes 36,918 41,684 41,263 49,011 168,876 37,546 33,606 43,133 44,579 158,864 Gold grade (g/t) 10.12 7.80 9.80 8.25 8.92 11.02 9.56 9.61 8.94 9.74 Milled ore Tonnes 41,722 43,294 44,205 43,345 172,565 36,615 39,402 42,464 40,485 158,966 Gold grade (g/t) 7.62 6.29 7.28 7.27 7.11 8.58 8.17 8.08 7.60 8.11 Gold production (1) (2) Ounces 9,861 8,148 9,657 9,337 37,004 9,771 9,896 10,310 9,413 39,390

Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries. Gold production totals for 2017 include treatment of 4,568 tonnes of flotation tails at a grade of 3.97 g/t (2016 full year : 16,716 tonnes) The table may not sum due to rounding.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

