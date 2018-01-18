Beta Hunt Mine Gold Production Increases 21% in Q4 2017; Exits Year at 70,000 Ounce Annualized Production Rate

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - RNC Minerals Corp. ("RNC") (TSX: RNX) reports that Beta Hunt mined gold production increased by 21% to 12,722 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus Q3, and reached an annualized production rate of over 70,000 ounces during the second half of December.

160 kt were mined at Beta Hunt at an average grade of 2.47 g/t during Q4 2017, improvements of 10% and 10%, respectively, compared to the third quarter. 158 kt of production was milled at an average grade of 2.39 g/t, compared to 182 kt and 2.23 g/t, respectively, in Q3. Gold recovery was 92%, compared to 90% in the third quarter. Q4 mined nickel production was 8.6 kt, and milled production was 7.0 kt at a mill grade of 2.64%.

Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued quarter-over-quarter performance improvement in Beta Hunt mine production to record levels underpinned by continued improvements in both tonnes mined and grade. The mine exited the quarter with annualized gold production during the second half of December exceeding 70,000 ounces. We expect continued robust improvements in throughput and grade during the current quarter."

Table 1: Beta Hunt Mine Q4 2017 Operating Results

Beta Hunt Gold and Nickel

Operation1 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q3 to Q4 %

Change Dec

2017 Gold tonnes mined (000s) 146 160 +10% 60 Gold mined grade (g/t)3,4 2.24 2.47 +10% 2.60 Gold mined (ounces)2,3,4 10,489 12,722 +21% 5,027 Gold tonnes milled (000s) 182 158 -13% 48 Gold mill grade (g/t) 2.23 2.39 +7% 2.73 Gold Recovery (%) 90 92 +2% 91 Gold milled (ounces) 13,047 12,128 -7% 4,220 Gold sales (ounces)1 8,659 12,896 +49% 3,819 Nickel tonnes mined (000s) 8.3 8.6 +4% 3.0 Nickel tonnes milled (000s) 10.2 7.0 -31% 2.1 Nickel mill grade, nickel (%) 2.84 2.64 -7% 1.77 Nickel in concentrate tonnes (000s) 0.25 0.16 -36% 0.03

1. Note: numbers may not add due to rounding 2. The difference in gold sales ounces and gold mined ounces is due to timing differences in receipt of gold sales depending on completion date of tolling campaigns. 3. Final grades are determined once mined material has been processed 4. As of December 31, 2017, 46.5 kt of gold mineralization from Q4 2017 production remained on the ROM pad for tolling in the subsequent quarter, compared to 43.5 kt of gold as of September 30, 2017

For full year 2017, 531 kt were mined at an average grade of 2.17 g/t, changes of 43% and -6%, respectively, compared to 2016.

Gold ounces mined in 2017 increased by 33% (to 37,027 ounces) compared to 2016, in line with our most recent guidance. Full year 2017 milled production was 507 kt at an average grade of 2.16 g/t, +43% and -6%, respectively, compared to 2016. The average mill gold recovery was 91% for 2017. The average mill gold recovery was 91% for 2017.

Gold sales during Q4 2017 increased from the third quarter by 49% to 12,896 ounces and, for the full year, gold sales totaled 33,578 ounces, up 60% from 2016.

For the full year mined nickel production totaled 33.8 kt and milled production was 33.7 kt at a mill grade of 2.73%. Nickel in concentrate production was 0.16 kt during the fourth quarter and 0.80 kt for the full year.

Beta Hunt Gold and Nickel

Operation1 FY 2016 FY 2017 2016 to

2017 %

Change Gold tonnes mined (000s) 371 531 +43% Gold mined grade (g/t)3,4 2.3 2.17 -6% Gold mined (ounces)2,3,4 27,882 37,027 +33% Gold tonnes milled (000s) 354 507 +43% Gold mill grade (g/t) 2.29 2.16 -6% Gold milled (ounces) 21,500 35,307 +64% Gold sales (ounces)1 20,958 33,578 +60% Nickel tonnes mined (000s) 73.3 33.8 -54% Nickel tonnes milled (000s) 73.9 33.7 -54% Nickel mill grade, nickel (%) 2.72 2.73 +0.4% Nickel in concentrate tonnes (000s) 1.80 0.80 -55%

1. Note: numbers may not add due to rounding 2. The difference in gold sales ounces and gold mined ounces is due to timing differences in receipt of gold sales depending on completion date of tolling campaigns. 3. Final grades are determined once mined material has been processed 4. As of December 31, 2017, 46.5 kt of gold mineralization from Q4 2017 production remained on the ROM pad for tolling in the subsequent quarter, compared to 43.5 kt of gold as of September 30, 2017

RNC Completes Previously Announced Equity Issuance

The $1.6 million RNC common share issuance that was referenced in RNC's release dated January 12, 2018, has been completed.

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Kevin Small, Director, Mining Operations of RNC, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Royal Nickel Corporation

RNC is a multi-asset mineral resource company with a portfolio of gold and base metal production and exploration properties. RNC's principal assets are a 50% interest in a nickel joint venture with Waterton that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, a 100% interest in the producing Beta Hunt gold and nickel mine located in Western Australia, and a 30% stake in the producing Reed Mine located in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake region of Manitoba, Canada. Through its stake in Orford Mining Corp. (TSX-V: ORM), RNC also has interests in the West Raglan and Qiqavik projects in Northern Quebec and properties in the U.S. Carolina Gold Belt. RNC has a strong management team and Board with over 100 years of mining experience at Inco and Falconbridge. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

