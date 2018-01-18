Revival Gold Intersects 3.51 g/t Gold Over 67.5 Meters and 2.76 g/t Gold Over 51.9 Meters at Beartrack

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2018) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RVG) ("Revival Gold" or, the "Company"), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, announces results from the final eight holes of the twelve-hole 2017 portion of the Company's planned 11,000-meter core drilling program at the past producing Beartrack Gold Project ("Beartrack") located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Highlights

1.73 g/t Au over 29.2 meters 1 from 99.1 meters to 128.3 meters in BT17-200D





from 99.1 meters to 128.3 meters in BT17-200D 3.51 g/t Au over 67.5 meters 1 from 98.6 meters to 166.1 meters in BT17-201D





from 98.6 meters to 166.1 meters in BT17-201D 1.99 g/t Au over 54.7 meters 1 from 91.6 meters to 146.3 meters in BT17-203D





from 91.6 meters to 146.3 meters in BT17-203D 2.76 g/t Au over 51.9 meters1 from 53.6 meters to 105.5 meters in BT17-205D





1 True width estimates are not yet known but are estimated to be approximately half of the drilled width.

"All eight holes released today intersected significant gold mineralization", said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Revival Gold will now initiate work on an updated resource estimate for Beartrack".

Details

Seven of the eight drill holes released today (BT17-200D through BT17-206D) targeted near-surface oxide and mixed oxide-sulphide mineralization in the Ward's Gulch and South Pit areas. These holes were targeted specifically to confirm historic drilling completed by Meridian Beartrack Co. ("Meridian Beartrack") in preparation for an updated NI-43-101 Mineral Resource estimate at Beartrack this year.

Summary assay results from near-surface holes released today are presented in the table below:

Hole Number Area

Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From (m) To (m) Drilled Width1 (m) Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/t) BT17-200D Ward's Gulch 304 -51 18.3 57.9 39.6 1.50 99.1 128.3 29.22 1.73 137.4 143.0 5.6 1.06 BT17-201D Ward's Gulch 302 -60 56.3 60.7 4.4 3.01 98.6 166.1 67.5 3.51 Incl. 113.7 117.0 3.3 23.13 BT17-202D South Pit 303 -68 101.8 148.4 46.63 1.29 BT17-203D South Pit 300 -64 91.6 146.3 54.74 1.99 Incl. 132.6 144.6 12.04 4.15 BT17-204D South Pit 303 -49 67.4 96.8 29.4 2.84 BT17-205D South Pit 303 -69 53.6 105.5 51.95 2.76 BT17-206D South Pit 303 -73 152.9 162.0 9.1 1.11 174.3 186.5 12.2 1.66 Incl. 184.4 185.3 0.9 10.98

1 True width estimates are not yet known but are estimated to be approximately half of the drilled width. 2 Recoveries for the intervals 104.3 m to 105.3 m and 107.0 m to 107.6 m were 45% and 44% respectively 3 Recoveries for the intervals 124.5 m to 125.6 m, 126.0 m to 126.5 m and 131.1 m to 131.7 m were 25%, 19% and 17% respectively. 4 Recovery for the intervals 135.9 m to 136.6 m and 136.9 m to 137.5 m was 0%. These intervals were included at 0 g/t Au. Recovery for the intervals 139.0 m to 139.6 m and 143.1 m and 143.7 m was 40%. 5 Recovery for the interval 57.0 m to 62.5 m was 35.6%. Four intervals ranging in width from 0.1 m to 0.9 m were included at 0 g/t Au.

Revival Gold's near-surface drill results at both Ward's Gulch and the South Pit compare favorably with historic drilling completed by Meridian Beartrack in the 1990's. A more detailed comparison of 2017 drill results to historic results along with the preparation of an updated geological and resource model encompassing historic data as well as 13,737 meters of drilling completed in 2012, 2013 and 2017 is underway.

In addition to near surface drill holes, Revival Gold completed two deep drill holes in 2017 (BT17-194DB and BT17-199D) targeting high grade mineralization previously intercepted at depth by BT12-175D at Ward's Gulch. Neither of the deep holes drilled in 2017 replicated the high grades previously intersected by BT12-175D.

Results from BT17-194DB were announced by Revival Gold on December 11, 2017. Results from deep drill hole BT17-199D are presented below:

Hole Number Area Azimuth

(deg.) Inclination

(deg.) From (m) To (m) Drilled Width1 (m) Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/t) BT17-199D Ward's Gulch 302 -59 514.5 530.1 15.6 1.35 536.6 539.2 2.62 2.19 561.1 567.8 6.7 1.42

1 True width estimates are not yet known but are estimated to be approximately half of the drilled width. 2 Recovery for the interval 536.6 m to 536.9 m was 30%.

Gold mineralization at Beartrack occurs along five kilometers of the Panther Creek Fault and high grades have been encountered in a number of deep holes along strike. A reinterpretation of the geology integrating post-2012 drilling suggests that potential exists for additional high-grade along strike. With that in mind, in addition to surface drilling, further deep drilling will be planned to continue testing for high-grade mineralization in the Ward's Gulch area and in four other known mineralized areas at depth along the Panther Creek Fault.

2018 Exploration Program

Revival Gold's technical team is currently finalizing details for the Company's 2018 exploration program at Beartrack. The program is fully permitted and will include approximately 8,000 meters of core drilling. At the same time, the Company is planning drill hole locations for 2019 so that a Plan of Operations can be submitted to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") in the spring of 2018 for permit approval in time for the 2019 drilling season.

At Revival Gold's neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project, a Plan of Operations has been submitted to the USFS. The Plan of Operations, when approved, will allow for the construction of up to 53 drill sites at Arnett Creek with approximately 2,000 meters of core drilling planned for late summer 2018.

The map below describes the location of holes drilled at Beartrack in 2017 and location of holes currently planned for drilling at Beartrack in 2018.

To view Beartrack 2017-2018 Drilling Program map, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/figure1-1106745.jpg

QA/QC Statement

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of duplicates, blanks and certified reference standards into the sample stream. Check samples will be submitted to a second laboratory once pulps have been returned to Revival from the primary laboratory. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Reno, Nevada and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined by Fire Assay and AAS on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA25). For shallow holes targeting oxide and mixed oxide-sulfide mineralization, gold is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi element geochemical analyses are completed on deep drill holes using the ME-MS 61 method.

Steven T. Priesmeyer, B.Sc., M.Sc., C.P.G., Vice-President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Additional disclosure of the Company's financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

