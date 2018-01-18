Kaizen Discovery Provides Update on Permitting Process for Its Planned Exploration Program at the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) today announced that the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru has now reached the third stage of the "Consulta Previa" or "prior consultation" review. This stage of the seven-stage review process will see the Ministry of Energy and Mines meet directly with the local community of Pinaya. Kaizen has been informed by the Ministry that this engagement meeting is scheduled for January 26 to January 28, 2018.

Under Peruvian law, the government-led prior consultation process verifies that the considerations of any local peoples that could represent an indigenous population have been recognized. This process is designed to ensure that, as the project advances, future community stakeholder relations are managed in a transparent and comprehensive manner.

The Consulta Previa is the final stage of government review prior to the Ministry of Energy and Mines issuing Kaizen with the Authorization to Commence Activities for its planned drilling program at the Pinaya Project.

"While we await the completion of the Consulta Previa, we appreciate the support and encouragement that we have received from the local communities, and we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to realize the full potential of the Pinaya Project," said Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The current, planned first phase of exploration at Pinaya includes approximately 4,000 metres of drilling. Of this total, approximately 3,000 metres is planned to focus on the expansion of the Mineral Resource area, where recent re-logging of core drilled by previous operators has identified compelling resource expansion opportunities along strike to the north (the Cerro Antaña target area) and south of the defined Mineral Resource area. An additional 1,000 metres is planned to test new targets to the east of the current resource, including the new Pedro 2000 target. The final program design may be amended upon receipt of the Authorization to Commence Activities to take into account feedback from the Consulta Previa process.

Kaizen's technical team continues to assess other mineral exploration projects with the goal of identifying new opportunities for growth.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Qualified Person

Kaizen's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Gibson, PrNatSci, is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed, approved and is responsible for the scientific and technical information presented in this news release.

Information contact

Bill Trenaman

+1-604-669-6446

info@kaizendiscovery.com

