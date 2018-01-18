Altiplano Updates Progress on Warrants Exercised, Comments on Operating Results for the Year

APN: TSXV

The ALTPF: OTCQB

9AJ1: FWB

EDMONTON, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:APN) (OTCQB:ALTPF) (FWB:9AJ1) ("APN" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, since commencing Chilean operations in January 2017, three quarters of the share purchase warrants issued in conjunction with financings completed in June of 2016 and February of 2017 (the "Warrants") have been exercised for proceeds of $3,084,177 leaving 6,021,747 Warrants outstanding and in-the-money, which would represent proceeds of a further $1,059,677 to the Company upon exercise (see Table 1 below) and may eliminate the need to seek additional equity financing in the near term. The Company currently has an estimated working capital of $1.60 million as Management works to complete its initial bulk sample, reflects upon the results of 2017 and charts a course for 2018.

Table 1 - Share Purchase Warrants

Warrants Issued Expiry Price Exercised vs

Issued Proceeds

received Outstanding Proceeds if

exercised

3,000,000 Jun 6, 2016 Jun 6, 2017

$0.15 2,852,000 95% $427,800 - - 20,000,000 Feb 27, 2017 Feb 27, 2019

$0.17 14,427,999 72% $2,452,760 5,572,001 $947,240 1,264,213 Feb 27, 2017 Feb 27, 2019

$0.25 814,467 64% $203,617 449,746 $112,437 24,264,213





18,094,466 75% $3,084,177 6,021,747 $1,059,677

CEO John Williamson stated, "We are thrilled with progress we have made over the past year in our systematic exploration of the historic Farellon and Maria Luisa Copper-Gold Mines, near La Serena, Chile. Farellon in particular is advancing rapidly from concept to fruition. The success of our programs has not been without challenges as we have worked steadily to improve operating standards and efficiencies at site, ultimately taking over as Operator and reaching agreement to acquire a 100% interest in both projects. This would not have been possible without the extraordinary and continuing support of our shareholders and stakeholders at each step of the way, from recognition of the initial opportunity and equity financings, through to recent deliveries of mineralized material as part of our ongoing bulk sampling program. We look forward to assessing our results to date with the goal of continuing to fast track the delineation of mineralized material, while minimizing dilution, in order to maximize shareholder returns. In 2018 and beyond, we intend to accelerate development of Farellon and follow up preliminary work at Maria Luisa."

As part of its ongoing program, Altiplano is carrying out the recommendations contained in the APEX Report of February 10, 2017 filed on SEDAR for the exploration development of the Farellon project and is also relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization. There are no mineral resources or reserves on the property and the current mineral exploration activities are intended to be part of a program to determine if mineral resources can be identified.

Osbaldo Zamora Vega, P.Geol., Vice President of Exploration for Altiplano, is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (APN: TSX?V) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Altiplano Minerals