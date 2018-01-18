Osisko Intersects 86.7 g/t Au Over 4.3 Metres at Windfall

Mineralization Continues to be Confirmed in Caribou Extension

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2018) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The 800,000 metre drill program combines definition, expansion and exploration drilling in and around the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall).

Significant new analytical results from 148 intercepts in 84 drill holes and 5 wedges focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Main Windfall lake deposit are presented below.

New Underdog Zone discovered to SW

New mineralization discovered between the Mallard Zone and Zone 27.

New mineralization discovered near surface west of the main deposit.

Highlights from the new results include: 86.7 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in OSK-W-17-1345; 74.0 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 29.6 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in OSK-W-17-1334; 48.6 g/t over 2.0 metres in OSK-OBM-15-565; 32.7 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in OSK-W-17-1233; 41.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 24.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-OBM-16-678; 10.0 g/t Au over 8.1 metres in OSK-W-17-1317; 11.1 g/t Au over 6.9 metres in OSK-W-17-1125-W1; 29.2 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-17-1273; 11.6 g/t Au over 5.4 metres in OSK-W-17-1308; 25.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-17-1313; and 20.5 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-17-1225. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-OBM-15-565 393.0 395.0 2.0 48.6 TBD Zone 27 - Mallard including 394.0 395.0 1.0 96.9 OSK-OBM-16-678 256.0 258.4 2.4 24.8 Z27 Zone 27 including 257.5 258.4 0.9 65.4 318.0 320.0 2.0 41.5 Z27 Zone 27 including 319.0 320.0 1.0 82.8 OSK-W-17-937-W1 786.4 788.6 2.2 3.21 Wolf 2 Caribou OSK-W-17-937-W2 749.0 751.5 2.5 16.8 Wolf 2 HW Caribou 811.0 813.0 2.0 9.01 Wolf 2 Caribou including 811.3 811.8 0.5 25.2 OSK-W-17-978 492.2 495.0 2.8 3.04 Caribou Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-989-W2 506.0 509.0 3.0 6.29 CS1 Caribou including 506.0 507.0 1.0 16.0 OSK-W-17-1002 284.0 286.0 2.0 5.07 Z27 Zone 27 including 284.6 285.0 0.4 16.5 OSK-W-17-1014 176.6 180.0 3.4 6.27 Z27 Zone 27 including 178.4 179.0 0.6 30.0 OSK-W-17-1051 51.0 53.4 2.4 3.94 VNCR F17 OSK-W-17-1052 721.0 723.3 2.3 3.81 Z27 Zone 27 including 721.8 722.1 0.3 21.9 OSK-W-17-1053 74.7 79.8 5.1 5.06 Z27 Zone 27 including 79.2 79.8 0.6 38.2 OSK-W-17-1073 97.2 101.4 4.2 3.11 VNCR OSK-W-17-1077 59.0 61.0 2.0 8.41 Z27 Zone 27 including 59.4 60.0 0.6 18.0 OSK-W-17-1125-W1 368.0 370.1 2.1 4.01 CS3 Caribou 445.0 447.0 2.0 7.57 Caribou FW Caribou including 445.0 446.0 1.0 15.1 475.0 481.9 6.9 11.1 Wolf HW Caribou including 479.0 481.0 2.0 26.5 OSK-W-17-1125-W3 420.0 422.0 2.0 18.1 Caribou Caribou including 421.0 422.0 1.0 36.1 501.0 503.0 2.0 10.2 Wolf Caribou including 502.0 503.0 1.0 19.6 OSK-W-17-1134 366.8 369.10 2.3 16.0 VNCR Mallard including 366.8 367.5 0.7 50.6 OSK-W-17-1135 115.0 117.4 2.4 3.33 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1139 77.0 79.0 2.0 4.06 Shear Caribou OSK-W-17-1140 326.0 328.4 2.4 3.94 Vein Caribou including 328.1 328.4 0.3 29.7 OSK-W-17-1141 87.0 91.1 4.1 4.00 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1145 64.3 67.5 3.2 4.01 Z27 FW Zone 27 including 66.5 67.5 1.0 10.2 OSK-W-17-1159 538.0 540.0 2.0 4.99 Caribou Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-1163 356.0 358.0 2.0 9.60 No Name TBD including 356.0 357.0 1.0 19.1 OSK-W-17-1164 120.7 123.0 2.3 3.37 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1184 50.0 52.0 2.0 4.21 Z27 HW Zone 27 including 50.5 51.0 0.5 16.8 164.9 167.5 2.6 4.64 Z27 Zone 27 including 166.6 167.5 0.9 13.0 OSK-W-17-1186 407.5 410.5 3.0 12.3 CN2 Caribou including 407.5 409.0 1.5 24.4 502.0 504.5 2.5 3.49 Z27 HW Zone 27 including 502.0 503.0 1.0 8.61 OSK-W-17-1188 99.2 101.8 2.6 16.8 Z27 Zone 27 including 100.2 100.8 0.6 67.9 OSK-W-17-1191 194.2 197.0 2.8 13.9 Z27 Zone 27 including 194.2 194.8 0.6 63.4 200.5 202.6 2.1 7.46 Z27 Zone 27 including 201.5 202.6 1.1 13.9 OSK-W-17-1194 325.5 331.4 5.9 3.12 New Zone North of Mallard including 325.5 326.1 0.6 23.8 OSK-W-17-1196 185.0 187.0 2.0 15.7 Z27 FW Zone 27 including 186.6 187.0 0.4 72.5 OSK-W-17-1198 186.9 194.4 7.5 3.47 Z27 Zone 27 including 186.9 188.1 1.2 12.6 OSK-W-17-1200 245.1 248.0 2.9 3.00 New Zone Caribou including 247.1 248.0 0.9 8.74 OSK-W-17-1202 554.8 557.0 2.2 8.71 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 554.8 555.6 0.8 23.2 OSK-W-17-1203 269.0 272.0 3.0 6.76 Mallard Mallard including 270.2 270.7 0.5 31.7 OSK-W-17-1207 8.0 10.3 2.3 5.94 Drake Mallard including 8.0 8.8 0.8 14.3 182.6 184.9 2.3 3.35 Mallard Mallard OSK-W-17-1215 105.0 107.0 2.0 4.11 New Zone Underdog OSK-W-17-1217 14.9 17.1 2.2 5.47 New Zone TBD including 15.6 16.4 0.8 14.4 OSK-W-17-1225 9.0 12.3 3.3 5.77 New Zone TBD 201.3 203.6 2.3 9.58 Mallard HW Mallard including 201.3 202.0 0.7 30.3 245.2 247.5 2.3 20.5 Mallard Mallard including 245.2 246.4 1.2 39.1 OSK-W-17-1227 926.0 929.4 3.4 6.56 Wolf Ext. Caribou including 926.0 927.0 1.0 15.8 962.0 964.0 2.0 10.5 Wolf Ext. Caribou 969.0 971.0 2.0 4.93 Wolf Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-1233 39.9 42.7 2.8 32.7 No Name including 40.5 41.6 1.1 81.3 OSK-W-17-1239 226.0 228.0 2.0 4.11 Caribou Caribou 255.2 258.0 2.8 10.4 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-17-1247 326.0 329.0 3.0 3.00 New Zone Underdog OSK-W-17-1256 315.0 317.2 2.2 3.11 Mallard Mallard OSK-W-17-1264 71.1 74.5 3.4 6.33 Z27 HW Zone 27 including 71.4 71.9 0.5 41.4 166.5 169.0 2.5 6.88 Z27 Zone 27 including 167.4 167.7 0.3 54.0 OSK-W-17-1265 738.7 741.0 2.3 5.34 Caribou Ext. Caribou 940.8 942.8 2.0 13.0 Z27 Zone 27 including 941.2 942.2 1.0 25.7 OSK-W-17-1267 101.6 104.0 2.4 3.04 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-17-1268 83.0 85.0 2.0 5.51 New Zone Mallard 161.0 163.0 2.0 9.39 Drake Mallard 183.0 186.0 3.0 8.17 Z27 FW Zone 27 including 183.0 183.9 0.9 23.8 266.3 268.4 2.1 4.84 Z27 Zone 27 including 266.3 266.8 0.5 15.0 OSK-W-17-1269 69.5 72.0 2.5 3.10 Z27 HW Zone 27 117.5 122.0 4.5 3.69 Z27 HW Zone 27 including 117.5 118.0 0.5 8.01 134.5 137.5 3.0 3.09 Z27 Zone 27 146.0 148.4 2.4 3.47 Z27 Zone 27 175.3 178.0 2.7 3.33 Z27 Zone 27 including 176.0 177.0 1.0 7.47 OSK-W-17-1270 918.2 926.0 7.8 3.07 Caribou Ext. Caribou 950.1 953.0 2.9 7.14 Vein Caribou OSK-W-17-1273 155.9 158.0 2.1 6.72 Z27 Zone 27 including 157.1 158.0 0.9 14.1 164.5 167.0 2.5 16.4 Z27 Zone 27 including 165.7 166.2 0.5 80.9 171.0 173.2 2.2 29.2 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1275 295.7 298.3 2.6 12.4 Caribou Caribou including 297.8 298.3 0.5 53.2 OSK-W-17-1276 176.0 178.8 2.8 12.6 Mallard Mallard including 177.9 178.8 0.9 38.6 195.6 197.6 2.0 13.3 Mallard Mallard including 196.0 196.3 0.3 86.9 OSK-W-17-1279 146.7 148.9 2.2 4.56 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1281 264.0 266.2 2.2 3.24 Caribou Caribou including 264.9 265.4 0.5 13.3 425.0 428.0 3.0 3.25 Z27 Zone 27 447.9 451.9 4.0 3.37 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1282 95.8 98.9 3.1 8.06 Z27 FW Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1288 613.3 615.9 2.6 3.44 Caribou Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-1289 39.6 42.2 2.6 5.76 Z27 FW Zone 27 including 41.3 41.8 0.5 23.4 314.1 316.7 2.6 5.05 Mallard Mallard including 315.7 316.4 0.7 13.8 368.3 370.8 2.5 3.22 Mallard Mallard OSK-W-17-1291 282.0 284.0 2.0 3.65 Caribou Ext. Caribou



305.0 307.0 2.0 11.4 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 306.0 307.0 1.0 22.6 OSK-W-17-1292 682.9 686.0 3.1 7.91 Wolf Caribou including 682.9 683.2 0.3 21.5 OSK-W-17-1293 584.7 590.0 5.3 3.10 Caribou Ext. Caribou 601.5 608.0 6.5 3.58 Caribou Ext. Caribou 645.5 648.0 2.5 3.63 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 646.4 647.0 0.6 10.2 OSK-W-17-1296 125.6 128.0 2.4 5.82 Z27 Zone 27 including 125.6 126.0 0.4 23.5 OSK-W-17-1303 211.0 213.3 2.3 3.74 Caribou Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-1305 376.0 378.5 2.5 7.65 Caribou Caribou including 378.1 378.5 0.4 40.9 OSK-W-17-1306 987.0 989.6 2.6 14.7 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 988.2 988.9 0.7 54.2 OSK-W-17-1308 884.0 889.4 5.4 11.6 Wolf Ext. Caribou including 888.6 888.9 0.3 66.7 OSK-W-17-1312 43.0 46.5 3.5 7.56 Z27 HW Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1313 90.9 93.0 2.1 3.34 Caribou Caribou 122.0 125.0 3.0 5.29 Caribou Caribou 211.0 213.0 2.0 11.3 Z27 HW Zone 27 456.0 458.0 2.0 25.2 15.0 Vein including 456.5 456.8 0.3 168 100 OSK-W-17-1317 182.9 191.0 8.1 10.0 Z27 Zone 27 including 186.9 188.0 1.1 54.3 OSK-W-17-1319 215.3 217.3 2.0 7.42 Z27 Zone 27 including 217.0 217.3 0.3 22.8 OSK-W-17-1320 463.0 465.0 2.0 11.9 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 463.0 464.0 1.0 23.8 472.1 477.3 5.2 5.16 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 472.1 473.4 1.3 14.1 801.0 803.0 2.0 6.04 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 802.0 803.0 1.0 11.8 OSK-W-17-1323 433.0 435.2 2.2 5.48 Vein Caribou OSK-W-17-1326 159.0 161.0 2.0 8.32 Z27 Zone 27 including 160.0 161.0 1.0 16.0 180.0 183.3 3.3 6.13 Z27 Zone 27 including 183.0 183.3 0.3 45.1 OSK-W-17-1332 25.0 27.0 2.0 8.27 New zone TBD including 26.2 27.0 0.8 18.8 OSK-W-17-1333 503.0 506.5 3.5 18.4 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 504.0 505.0 1.0 53.8 593.6 596.0 2.4 4.85 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 593.6 594.3 0.7 13.8 628.0 630.4 2.4 5.89 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 628.0 628.8 0.8 15.3 OSK-W-17-1334 338.2 340.7 2.5 3.31 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 338.2 338.7 0.5 16.4 459.0 461.5 2.5 74.0 12.2 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 460.5 460.8 0.3 615 100 489.0 491.2 2.2 12.8 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 490.0 490.7 0.7 33.9 498.5 502.0 3.5 3.73 Caribou Ext. Caribou 557.2 560.1 2.9 29.6 Z27 Zone 27 including 558.1 559.1 1.0 83.6 OSK-W-17-1335 179.0 181.1 2.1 5.66 Mallard Mallard including 179.8 180.3 0.5 20.7 OSK-W-17-1337 236.3 238.4 2.1 3.58 Drake Mallard OSK-W-17-1341 84.0 86.0 2.0 3.43 Caribou Caribou 169.0 171.3 2.3 17.0 Z27 HW Zone 27 including 169.6 170.2 0.6 63.1 253.4 256.3 2.9 7.79 Z27 Zone 27 272.8 277.9 5.1 4.52 Z27 Zone 27 316.6 318.9 2.3 5.23 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1342 261.8 263.8 2.0 3.30 Mallard Mallard OSK-W-17-1344 446.0 448.4 2.4 9.54 Caribou Caribou including 447.8 448.4 0.6 37.5 OSK-W-17-1345 540.8 543.3 2.5 7.40 CS3 Caribou 684.0 688.3 4.3 86.7 13.9 Wolf Caribou including 687.9 688.3 0.4 883 100 OSK-W-17-1348 423.0 425.0 2.0 4.25 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 423.4 423.9 0.5 11.6 OSK-W-17-1350 538.9 540.9 2.0 9.37 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 539.6 540.3 0.7 22.7 697.0 699.0 2.0 4.45 Caribou Ext. Caribou 776.0 778.0 2.0 6.33 Caribou Ext. Caribou 826.3 829.7 3.4 6.88 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 828.7 829.0 0.3 39.0 OSK-W-17-1351 454.0 456.2 2.2 6.14 Caribou Ext. Caribou 725.8 728.0 2.2 3.65 Caribou Ext. Caribou 735.4 737.7 2.3 3.64 Caribou Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-1359 467.4 470.0 2.6 5.06 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 467.4 468.5 1.1 10.8 499.0 501.3 2.3 5.37 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 499.0 499.5 0.5 16.8 604.6 606.7 2.1 3.87 Caribou Ext. Caribou 754.8 757.0 2.2 4.98 Z27 Ext. Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1368 411.0 413.0 2.0 8.71 Caribou Ext. Caribou OSK-W-17-1369 346.0 348.0 2.0 14.8 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1371 363.0 365.6 2.6 5.63 Caribou Ext. Caribou including 363.0 363.8 0.8 15.7 OSK-W-17-1381 299.3 302.5 3.2 7.60 Caribou Ext. Caribou

True widths are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below. Definitions: HW = Hanging Wall, FW = footwall, VNCR = Crustiform Vein, TBD = To be determined, Ext = extension.

Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-OBM-15-565 330 -50 669 452263 5434628 2375 OSK-OBM-16-678 330 -53 717 452347 5434661 2475 OSK-W-17-937-W1 333 -57 945 452897 5434430 2850 OSK-W-17-937-W2 333 -57 933 452897 5434430 2850 OSK-W-17-978 335 -67 804 452851 5434803 2975 OSK-W-17-989-W2 335 -56 743 452660 5434497 2675 OSK-W-17-1002 142 -48 303 452013 5434821 2250 OSK-W-17-1014 141 -47 195 452063 5434811 2300 OSK-W-17-1051 138 -68 1248 452313 5435323 2775 OSK-W-17-1052 328 -67 840 452999 5434855 3150 OSK-W-17-1053 148 -49 96 452031 5434741 2225 OSK-W-17-1073 144 -51 603 452755 5434982 3000 OSK-W-17-1077 148 -54 103 451987 5434710 2175 OSK-W-17-1125-W1 331 -58 987 452563 5434568 2625 OSK-W-17-1125-W3 331 -58 1086 452563 5434568 2625 OSK-W-17-1134 333 -61 438 452397 5434989 2675 OSK-W-17-1135 147 -51 183 452085 5434792 2300 OSK-W-17-1139 333 -56 1092 452473 5434470 2500 OSK-W-17-1140 336 -55 975 453006 5434522 2975 OSK-W-17-1141 236 -65 252 452143 5434747 2325 OSK-W-17-1145 146 -49 157 452041 5434769 2250 OSK-W-17-1159 331 -70 795 452863 5434809 3000 OSK-W-17-1163 332 -61 477 452468 5435030 2750 OSK-W-17-1164 143 -58 336 451960 5434752 2175 OSK-W-17-1184 320 -51 210 452066 5434618 2200 OSK-W-17-1186 331 -54 984 452419 5434554 2475 OSK-W-17-1188 318 -57 201 452067 5434618 2200 OSK-W-17-1191 315 -69 255 452067 5434617 2200 OSK-W-17-1194 332 -53 375 452266 5434913 2525 OSK-W-17-1196 310 -59 210 452066 5434618 2200 OSK-W-17-1198 306 -63 261 452066 5434617 2200 OSK-W-17-1200 332 -46 264 452147 5434924 2425 OSK-W-17-1202 328 -52 932 452975 5434581 2975 OSK-W-17-1203 333 -53 372 452275 5434867 2500 OSK-W-17-1207 334 -57 267 452147 5434924 2450 OSK-W-17-1215 299 -58 300 450865 5434018 875 OSK-W-17-1217 331 -50 132 451884 5434799 2125 OSK-W-17-1225 335 -48 252 452041 5434769 2250 OSK-W-17-1227 329 -50 1164 453290 5434532 3225 OSK-W-17-1233 333 -53 228 452038 5434840 2300 OSK-W-17-1239 326 -53 939 452419 5434554 2475 OSK-W-17-1247 330 -46 687 451015 5433823 875 OSK-W-17-1256 334 -50 372 452254 5434813 2475 OSK-W-17-1264 332 -73 252 452081 5434634 2225 OSK-W-17-1265 334 -53 1074 453083 5434542 3050 OSK-W-17-1267 332 -60 894 452837 5435008 3075 OSK-W-17-1268 160 -58 372 452273 5435003 2575 OSK-W-17-1269 342 -70 201 452081 5434634 2225 OSK-W-17-1270 328 -58 1251 453371 5434726 3400 OSK-W-17-1273 338 -66 225 452081 5434634 2225 OSK-W-17-1275 331 -55 912 452499 5434592 2575 OSK-W-17-1276 337 -48 312 452182 5434887 2450 OSK-W-17-1279 342 -61 201 452081 5434634 2225 OSK-W-17-1281 327 -55 936 452378 5434586 2475 OSK-W-17-1282 315 -78 390 452277 5434868 2500 OSK-W-17-1288 331 -56 912 452945 5434561 2950 OSK-W-17-1289 339 -61 375 452277 5434866 2500 OSK-W-17-1291 329 -60 513 452839 5434895 3025 OSK-W-17-1292 327 -51 888 452903 5434560 2900 OSK-W-17-1293 329 -70 828 452904 5434849 3050 OSK-W-17-1296 14 -56 180 452088 5434656 2250 OSK-W-17-1303 334 -65 663 452839 5434895 3025 OSK-W-17-1305 330 -54 888 452499 5434592 2575 OSK-W-17-1306 341 -62 1211 453290 5434532 3225 OSK-W-17-1308 332 -53 1148 453209 5434467 3125 OSK-W-17-1312 325 -66 56 452072 5434611 2200 OSK-W-17-1313 331 -51 876 452279 5434573 2375 OSK-W-17-1317 327 -65 274 452072 5434611 2200 OSK-W-17-1319 310 -50 291 452222 5434607 2325 OSK-W-17-1320 328 -76 852 452904 5434849 3050 OSK-W-17-1323 340 -74 597 452856 5434800 2975 OSK-W-17-1326 328 -61 225 452072 5434611 2200 OSK-W-17-1332 280 -45 798 451896 5434771 2125 OSK-W-17-1333 336 -61 852 453158 5434899 3300 OSK-W-17-1334 334 -70 657 452839 5434895 3025 OSK-W-17-1335 333 -49 201 451963 5434778 2200 OSK-W-17-1337 140 -57 360 452053 5434963 2350 OSK-W-17-1341 329 -49 732 452333 5434661 2450 OSK-W-17-1342 333 -50 282 452086 5434761 2300 OSK-W-17-1344 332 -74 525 452937 5434855 3075 OSK-W-17-1345 329 -52 894 452903 5434560 2900 OSK-W-17-1348 333 -53 573 452845 5434804 2975 OSK-W-17-1350 328 -55 843 452993 5434557 2975 OSK-W-17-1351 335 -66 815 453100 5434875 3225 OSK-W-17-1359 339 -64 807 453040 5434872 3175 OSK-W-17-1368 330 -64 762 452953 5434874 3100 OSK-W-17-1369 330 -49 786 452435 5434680 2550 OSK-W-17-1371 334 -69 981 453100 5434875 3225 OSK-W-17-1381 329 -63 723 453018 5434935 3200

OSK-OBM-15-565 intersected 48.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. This interval is located between Mallard and Zone 27 corridors. Mineralization is composed of 1% pyrite stringers, and trace disseminated pyrite in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-OBM-16-678 intersected 24.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, and 41.5 g/t au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval is composed of a 30 centimetres massive pyrite vein hosted in a sericitized rhyolite. The second interval is composed of up to 4% pyrite stringers at the contact between a bleached andesite and a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-937-W1 intersected 3.21 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The interval is in Wolf 2 and is composed of up to 8% pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite in andesite and porphyritic felsic units.

OSK-W-17-937-W2 intersected 16.8 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 9.01 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in the Caribou Corridor. The first interval is in the Wolf HW and composed of 1% pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite in a chloritized and slightly sericitized andesite. The second interval is in Wolf 2 hosted inandesite and silicified felsic intrusions with 5% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding and 7% pyrite stringers.

OSK-W-17-978 intersected 3.04 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Caribou Extension. Mineralization is at the contact between a carbonate and chlorite altered andesite with 1% pyrite stringers, 10% quartz-tourmaline veins, and a porphyritic felsic dike with carbonate and hematite alteration with disseminated pyrite and local pervasive silica flooding.

OSK-W-17-989-W2 intersected 6.29 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in CS1 in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is within a sericitized andesite and composed of 5% pyrite stringers, and 2% disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1002 intersected Zone 27 returning 5.07 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is hosted in a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike and composed of 25% pyrite-tourmaline stringers.

OSK-W-17-1014 intersected Zone 27 returning 6.27 g/t Au over 3.4 metres. Mineralization is composed of 9% pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1051 intersected 3.94 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in a crustiform vein within the F-17 area. Mineralization is composed of a 30 centimetres scale crustiform vein with traces of pyrite stringers in a strongly silicified porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1052 intersected 3.81 g/t Au over 2.3 metres related to Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of 10% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite in a strongly sericitized and weakly chloritized gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1053 intersected 5.06 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of trace of pyrite stringers and quartz-tourmaline veinlets at a sericitized contact between a felsic porphyritic dike and a rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1073 intersected 3.11 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in a crustiform vein. Mineralization is composed of up 5% pyrite-tourmaline stringers with a 1.3 metres crustiform vein with pyrite hosted in a porphyritic felsic dike with local sericite alteration.

OSK-W-17-1125-W1 intersected 4.01 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 7.57 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 11.1 g/t Au over 6.9 metres within the Caribou corridor. The first interval, in CS3, is composed of sericitized rhyolite containing up to 25% pyrite stringers. The second interval, in Caribou FW, is composed of chloritized zone in a felsic porphyritic dike with trace disseminated pyrite close to the contact with the andesite. The third interval, in Wolf HW, is composed of 2% pyrite stringers and pyrite-tourmaline stringers with local visible gold, chalcopyrite and sphalerite hosted in a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1125-W3 intersected 18.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 10.2 g/t au over 2.0 metres in Caribou and Wolf, respectively. The first interval is in an altered gabbro with chlorite and carbonates containing traces of disseminated pyrite. The second interval is a sericitized felsic dike with 5% pyrite clusters and 5% chalcopyrite in quartz clusters.

OSK-W-17-1134 intersected 16.0 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in a crustiform vein within the Mallard Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 2% pyrite in crustiform veins representing 20% of the interval land 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1135 intersected 3.33 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of 1% pyrite clusters with intense silica flooding in a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1139 intersected 4.06 g/t au over 2.0 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is hosted in a shear zone with moderate sericite and chlorite alteration, weak silicification, and traces of disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1140 intersected 3.94 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is within a chloritized andesite with weak silica and sericite alteration and is composed of traces of disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1141 intersected Zone 27 returning 4.00 g/t Au over 4.1 metres. Mineralization is composed of traces of pyrite stringers in a chloritized and sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1145 intersected 4.01 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in Zone 27 FW. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters in a sericitized and strongly silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1159 intersected 4.99 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou Extension. Mineralization is composed of traces of pyrite-tourmaline stringers with 5% quartz-tourmaline veins and ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted in a foliated, chloritized and sericitized felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1163 intersected 9.60 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in a new area 200 metres north east of Mallard. Mineralization is within a chlorite and carbonate altered andesite and composed of 2% disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1164 intersected 3.37 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization is composed 5% pyrite, in stringers and clusters, at a silicified and sericitized contact between two porphyritic felsic dikes.

OSK-W-17-1184 intersected 4.21 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.64 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in the Zone 27 Corridor. The first interval is in Z27 HW and composed of 50% semi-massive pyrite over 50 centimetres, 1% pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a sericitized felsic porphyritic dike. The second interval is in Zone 27 and composed of a chloritized rhyolite with traces of disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1186 intersected 12.3 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in the Caribou Corridor and 3.49 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Zone 27 HW. Both intervals are composed of traces of disseminated and fragmental pyrite in a strongly chloritized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1188 infilled Zone 27 with 16.8 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. Mineralization is composed of 2% disseminated pyrite within a chloritized mafic volcanic unit.

OSK-W-17-1191 intersected 13.9 g/t Au over 2.8 metres and 7.46 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. The first interval is composed of a sericitized rhyolite with traces of pyrite, disseminated or stringers. The second interval is composed of 1% pyrite stringers within a sericitized felsic porphyritic unit.

OSK-W-17-1194 intersected 3.12 over 5.9 metres in a new zone north of the Mallard Corridor. The mineralization is composed of 4% pyrite, stringers and clusters, in a bleached andesite moderately sericitized.

OSK-W-17-1196 intersected 15.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27 FW. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 1% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic veins within a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1198 infilled Zone 27 with 3.47 g/t Au over 7.5 metres. Mineralization is composed of 6% pyrite stringers associated with ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets hosted in a sericitized felsic porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-17-1200 intersected 3.00 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in a new zone in the Caribou Corridor. The mineralization is composed of 2% pyrite clusters within a moderately chloritized and weakly sericitized contact between an andesite and a porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1202 intersected 8.71 g/t au over 2.2 metres in Caribou Extension. Mineralization is composed of 15% pyrite stringers within a strongly silicified and weakly fuchsitized felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1203 intersected Mallard returning 6.76 g/t Au over 3.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of 10% disseminated, stringer, and fragmented pyrite, locally semi-massive, hosted in a weakly sericitized and silicified felsic porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-17-1207 intersected 5.94 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 3.35 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Mallard corridor. The first interval, in Drake, is composed of a hydrothermal breccia with weak to moderate sericite and silica alteration containing 20% pyrite hosted in a rhyolite. The second interval, in Mallard, is composed of 5% pyrite stringers and traces of disseminated pyrite within a chloritized and weakly sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1215 intersected 4.11 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of a stockwork of semi-massive to massive pyrite (10-80%) and chalcopyrite (1-5%). Sulphides are within a hydrothermal breccia with polymithic fragments (different felsic porphyritic dike types, fuchsite altered gabbro and sericitized rhyolite). This is a new potential zone within the Underdog Corridor, 700 metres South-West of the Main deposit.

OSK-W-17-1217 intersected a new zone between the Mallard and the Zone 27 corridor returning 5.47 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. Mineralization is composed of 1% pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite within a weakly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1225 intersected 5.77 g/t Au over 3.3 metres, 9.58 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 20.5 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The first interval is within a chloritized gabbro and composed of 3% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite. It is a new zone and geometry is not yet determined. The second interval is in Mallard HW and composed of 4% pyrite clusters, 3% pyrite stringers within a chloritized and sericitized andesite. The third interval is in Mallard and composed of a sericitized porphyric felsic dike with traces of disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1227 intersected Wolf Extension returning 6.56 g/t Au over 3.4 metres, 10.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval is composed of 2% sphalerite stringers, 3% pyrite stringers and 2% disseminated pyrite hosted in a bleached porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval is composed of 2% disseminated pyrite and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderately sericitized andesite. The third interval is composed of 4% pyrite stringers, 3% disseminated pyrite and 2% quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a moderately sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1233 intersected 32.7 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in a new zone between the Mallard and Zone 27 corridors. Mineralization is at the contact between a rhyolite and a gabbro and composed of 3% disseminated pyrite and 10% quartz veins with strong fuchsite alteration.

OSK-W-17-1239 intersected 4.11 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 10.4 g/t au over 2.8 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of up to 3% pyrite clusters and stringers within a strongly sericitized felsic porphyritic dikes.

OSK-W-17-1247 returned 3.00 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in a new potential area within the Underdog Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 1% disseminated pyrite associated with chlorite veins within a felsic dike. The interval is 700 metres south-west of the main deposit.

OSK-W-17-1256 intersected 3.11 over 2.2 metres in Mallard. Mineralization is composed of 1% disseminated or stringer pyrite hosted within a chloritized and weakly sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1264 intersected 6.33 g/t Au over 3.4 metres and 6.88 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in the Zone 27 Corridor. The first interval, in Zone 27 HW, is composed of 20% pervasive pyrite-silica flooding, 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a sericitized rhyolite. The second interval, in Zone 27, is composed of 30% pyrite-silica flooding within a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1265 intersected 5.34 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou extension and 13.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval is composed of 10% massive pyrite and 2% pyrite stringers within a silicified porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval is composed of up to 4% pyrite stringers and 45% quartz veins in an silicified andesite.

OSK-W-17-1267 intersect 3.04 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite clusters, 1% pyrite stringers within a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1268 intersected 5.51 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 9.39 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in the Mallard Corridor and 8.17 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 4.84 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in the Zone 27 Corridor. The first interval, related to a new zone, is composed of 1% pyrite-silica flooding stringer within a sericitized and silicified rhyolite. The second interval, in Drake, is composed of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a felsic porphyritic dike with weak carbonatization and sericitization. The third interval, in Zone 27 FW, is composed of 5% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 5% pyrite clusters in a sericitized and silicified rhyolite. The fourth interval, in Zone 27, is composed of up to 30% pyrite within a felsic porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-17-1269 intersected five intervals in the Zone 27 Corridor; 3.10 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 3.69 g/t au over 4.5 metres, 3.09 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 3.47 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 3.33 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. The first two intervals are in the Zone 27 FW. Mineralization is composed of up to 30% pyrite stringers and up to 2% disseminated pyrite hosted in a porphyritic felsic dike and a strongly sericitized andesite. The last three intervals are in Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of up to 4% pyrite stringers within a sericitized and silicified porphyritic felsic dike or an andesite.

OSK-W-17-1270 intersected 3.07 g/t Au over 7.8 metres and 7.14 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in the Caribou Corridor. The first interval is in Caribou Extension and composed of up to 4% pyrite stringers, 2% disseminated pyrite with locally 5% pyrite and 1% sphalerite hosted in a pervasively silica flooded, sericitized rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 3% quartz clusters in weakly sericitized and bleached andesite.

OSK-W-17-1273 intersected three intervals from the Zone 27 Corridor: 6.72 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 16.4 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 29.2 g/t Au over 2.2 metres. The first interval is composed of 20% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite. The second interval is composed of up to 15 % semi-massive pyrite and up to 5% pyrite stringers. The third interval is composed of up to 5% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite. All the mineralized intervals are within a strongly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1275 intersected 12.4 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Caribou. Mineralization is composed of up to 1% pyrite stringers within a strongly silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1276 intersected two intervals within the Mallard zone: 12.6 g/t Au over 2.8 metres and 13.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval is at the contact between a felsic dike and an andesite. The second interval is related to a quartz-tourmaline vein. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite stringers, 1% disseminated pyrite and trace of ptygmatic quartz-tourmaline veins. Local visible gold is associated with the quartz-tourmaline vein.

OSK-W-17-1279 intersected 4.56 g/t over 2.2 metres in Zone 27. The mineralization is composed of 10% disseminated pyrite and 10% pyrite stringers in a silicified felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1281 intersected three intervals: 3.24 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in the Caribou Corridor, 3.25 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 3.37 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval is composed of 1% pyrite stringers in strongly sericitized rhyolite. The second and third intervals are composed of up to 15% pyrite in stockworksin a porphyritic felsic dike and a strongly fuchsitized andesite, respectively.

OSK-W-17-1282 intersected Zone 27 footwall returning 8.06 g/t au over 3.1 metres. The mineralization is composed of up to 45% pyrite associated to pyrite-silica flooding and low core angle quartz veins hosted in a moderately sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1288 intersected 3.44 g/t Au over 2.6 metres Caribou Extension. The mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1289 intersected three intervals: 5.76 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Zone 27 FW, 5.05 g/t Au over 2.6 metres and 3.22 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Mallard. The first interval is composed of 20% pyrite stringers and up to 3% disseminated pyrite at the contact between a gabbro and a rhyolite. The Mallard intervals are composed of up to 8% pyrite stingers and up to 10% coarse grained pyrite hosted in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1291 intersected 3.65 g/t over 2.0 metres and 11.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou Extension. Both intervals are composed of local pyrite stringers in a weakly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1292 intersected Wolf returning 7.91 g/t Au over 3.1 metres. Mineralization is composed of up to 20% pyrite stringers, locally semi-massive pyrite hosted in a strongly silicified porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1293 intersected three intervals in the Caribou Corridor. The first interval returned 3.1 g/t Au over 5.3 metres, the second interval returned 3.58 g/t Au over 6.5 metres and the third interval returned 3.63 g/t Au over 2.5 metres. The three intervals are in felsic dikes crosscutting strongly a sericitized andesite. Mineralization is composed of up to 5% pyrite stringers and 3% disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1296 intersected 5.82 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite stringers in a strongly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1303 intersected 3.74 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou Extension. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite stringers within a porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1305 intersected 7.65 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in CS1. Mineralization is composed of up to 25% pyrite stringers within a strongly sericitized andesite at the contact with a felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1306 intersected 14.7 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of up to 15% pyrite stringers and 3% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderately bleached and fuchsite altered andesite. The interval is 150 metres East of OSK-W-17-1147-W1 (7.52 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, reported October 18, 2017).

OSK-W-17-1308 intersected 11.6 g/t Au over 5.4 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of up to 3% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite stringers, local visible gold and smoky quartz vein. The mineralization is hosted in a porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1312 intersected 7.56 g/t Au over 3.5 metres related to Zone 27 HW. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite stringers and 3% pyrite-tourmaline hosted in a sericitized and silicified porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-17-1313 intersected 3.34 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 5.29 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Caribou, 11.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27 HW, and 25.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in a vein within the Red Dog dike. The first and second intervals are composed of up to 30% pyrite stringers within a sericitized felsic porphyritic dike. The third interval is composed of up to 7% pyrite stingers associated to silica flooding and hosted in a silicified rhyolite. The fourth interval is composed of local visible gold and traces pyrite of clusters.

OSK-W-17-1317 intersected Zone 27 returning 10.0 g/t au over 8.1 metres. Mineralization is composed of up 25% pyrite stringers within a sericitized porphyritic felsic intrusive.

OSK-W-17-1319 intersected Zone 27 returning 7.42 g/t au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of local visible gold, 6% pyrite stringers and traces of pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a moderately sericitized and patchy silica altered rhyolite near the andesite contact.

OSK-W-17-1320 intersected Caribou extension returning 11.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 5.16 g/t Au over 5.2 metres and 6.04 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval is within a sericitized and weakly silicified rhyolite and composed of traces of disseminated pyrite clusters. The second interval is composed of 25% semi-massive pyrite, 2% pyrite clusters, 5% pyrite-silica flooding, 3% interstitial sphalerite and 2% disseminated pyrite at the contact between a strongly silicified rhyolite and moderately sericitized felsic dike. The third interval is composed of a chloritized felsic dike with 1% pyrite stringers and traces of disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-1323 intersected 5.48 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of a smoky quartz-carbonate-chlorite vein within a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike with 5% disseminated pyrite and traces of pyrite cluster.

OSK-W-17-1326 intersected Zone 27 returning 8.32 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 6.13 g/t au over 3.3 metres. The first interval is composed of 10% pyrite stringers and 3% ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a chloritized porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval is composed of 4% pyrite stringers and 3% disseminated pyrite within a sericitized and weakly silicified porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1332 intersected 8.27 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in a new zone between Mallard and Zone 27 corridors. Mineralization is composed of 4% pyrite and pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1333 intersected Caribou Extension returning 18.4 g/t Au over 3.5 metres, 4.85 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 5.89 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. The first interval is composed of 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers associated with strong pervasive silica flooding and hosted in a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike. Mineralization is at the contact with a sericitized and silicified rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 10% interstitial pyrite and 2% sphalerite within a fragmental rhyolite with strong pervasive silica flooding. The third interval is composed of 2% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters and a five decimetres quartz-tourmaline vein with strong fuchsite, sericite and bleaching in an andesite.

OSK-W-17-1334 intersected 3.31 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 74.0 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 12.8 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 3.73 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in Caribou extension and 29.6 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in Zone 27. The first interval is composed of 5% pyrite-silica flooding within a sericitized and strongly silicified rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 30% crustiform veins with local visible gold hosted in a sericitized, silicified and chloritized gabbro. The third interval is composed of 2% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic vein, hosted in a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike with fuchsite. The fourth interval is composed of 5% pyrite stringers, 1% tourmaline ptygmatic veins within a fuchsitized, sericitized, silicified and chloritized porphyritic felsic dike. The fifth interval is composed of 10% pyrite stringers within a sericitized, chloritized and bleached gabbro.

OSK-W-17-1335 intersected Mallard returning 5.66 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. Mineralization is composed of 10% pervasive pyrite-silica flooding and 3% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic veins within a sericitized and chloritized rhyolite at the contact with a chloritized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1337 intersected the Drake Zone in the Mallard Corridor returning 3.58 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. Mineralization is composed of up 50% pyrite and pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a sericitized and weakly silicified andesite.

OSK-W-17-1341 intersected 3.43 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 17.0 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 7.79 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, 4.52 g/t Au over 5.1 metres and 5.23 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The first interval, in Caribou, is composed of 15% pyrite and pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a sericitized and weakly silicified rhyolite. The second interval, in Zone 27 HW, is composed of 10% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding within a sericitized and silicified porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval, in Zone 27, is composed of 7% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite in quartz-tourmaline veins within a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike. The fourth interval, in Zone 27, is composed of 4% disseminated pyrite within a sericitized and chloritized andesite. The fifth interval, in Zone 27, is composed of 7% pyrite stringers within a sericitized and weakly silicified andesite.

OSK-W-17-1342 intersected Mallard returning 3.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of up to 10% pyrite stringers and pyrite clusters within a sericitized and chloritized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1344 intersected 9.54 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 1% pyrite quartz-tourmaline veins within a sericitized and silicified porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1345 intersected 7.40 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 86.7 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in Caribou Corridor. The first interval, in Caribou Extension, is composed of up to 90% pyrite in a pervasive silica flooding, hosted in a silica and sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval is in Wolf: high grade mineralization is composed of one gold stringer with 8% pyrite, 5% chalcopyrite and 3% sphalerite over a 40 centimetres zone of pervasive silica flooding hosted in a silicified felsic intrusive.

OSK-W-17-1348 intersected Caribou Extension returning 4.25 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of traces of disseminated pyrite within a silicified, sericitized and chloritized porphyritic dike. The fragmental felsic unit is 20% injected of quartz-tourmaline veins.

OSK-W-17-1350 intersected four intervals related to Caribou Extension; 9.37 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.45 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 6.33 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 6.88 g/t Au over 3.4 metres. The first interval is composed of a crustiform vein with quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and 7% pyrite hosted in a strongly sericitized rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and local visible gold associated with quartz-tourmaline veins. The porphyritic felsic dike is strongly silica, sericite, and chlorite altered. The third interval is composed of 5% disseminated pyrite clusters and disseminated chalcopyrite within a sericitized and weakly chloritized porphyritic felsic dike. The fourth interval is composed of local visible gold, 7% disseminated pyrite, and 2% ptygmatic tourmaline veins at the contact between a sericitized porphyritic felsic dyke and an andesite.

OSK-W-17-1351 intersected 6.14 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 3.65 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 3.64 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in the Caribou Corridor. The first interval is composed of 10% pyrite-silica flooding, 3% pyrite stringers within a sericitized and strongly silicified porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval, in Caribou Extension, is composed of 5% pyrite stringers within a sericitized andesite. The third interval, in Caribou Extension, is composed of up to 3% pyrite stringers and quartz-tourmaline veins in a silicified andesite.

OSK-W-17-1359 intersected 5.06 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 5.37 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 3.87 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou Corridor and 4.98 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Zone 27 Corridor. The first interval is composed of 60% semi-massive pyrite with sphalerite in pervasive silica flooding and 1% pyrite in ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted in a silicified rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 3% pyrite-tourmaline stockwork, 5% pyrite in quartz-tourmaline veins and 40% semi-massive pyrite with tourmaline, all hosted in a strongly silicified rhyolite. The third interval is composed of 2% pyrite-silica flooding and 2% quartz-tourmaline veins within a sericitized and strongly silicified rhyolite. The fourth interval is composed of 6% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets and 1% disseminated pyrite within a sericitized porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-17-1368 intersected 8.71 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou Extension. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a silicified and sericitized felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1369 intersected 14.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization is hosted in a sericite altered felsic porphyritic intrusion and composed of 5% pyrite in smoky quartz veins.

OSK-W-17-1371 intersected 5.63 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 8% disseminated pyrite, 3% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite-tourmaline veins associated with pervasive silica flooding and hosted in a felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1381 intersected 7.60 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in the Caribou Extension corridor.Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite stringers and 10% pyrite in a 30 centimetres quartz vein hosted in a sericitized felsic porphyritic dike.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True widths determinations are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals for most of the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia or Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by the previous operator comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748.000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1.400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Quebec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments.

