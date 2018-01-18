Barsele Project drill hole at the Skiråsen Zone yields 95.0 meters grading 1.63 g/t gold, including 30.0 meters grading 2.10 g/t gold.

Recent drilling has expanded the Risberget gold-potential zone from 250 meters to 1,300 meters.

Drill results-related gap between Skiråsen and Risberget zones reduced to 2.4 km from 3.7 km.

AVA17034 extends two lodes by 150 meters, with a highlight of 13.0 meters grading 2.44 g/t gold.

CNT17030 cuts 6 mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 12.0 meters grading 2.37 g/t gold.

SKI17009 cuts 6 mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 39.0 meters grading 2.02 g/t gold.

SKI17011 cuts 7 mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 49.0 meters grading 2.02 g/t gold.

SKI17013 cuts 3 mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 21.0 meters grading 2.73 g/t gold.

RIS17009 cuts 3 mineralized zones with a highlight hit of 9.0 meters grading 1.69 g/t gold.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSX-V: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report an operational update for the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay by Barsele until pre-feasibility is completed.

During the month of November 2017, four diamond drilling machines were operational within the property. Three infill drill holes and ten regional exploration drill holes were completed during the month, with three drill holes ongoing at month's end. Base of till testing is ongoing.

Twelve holes are reported in this news release of which two are expansion and six are infill, and two are VMS related tests at Norra and two are regional tests at Risberget. As of November 30th, 97,029 meters of core has been collected from a total of 214 core holes, since the initiation of drilling in late 2015.

At the Avan Zone, hole AVA17034 cut three mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 13.0 meters core length (estimated 7.0 meters true thickness) grading 2.44 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 480 meters below surface. (Avan gold results where applicable are capped at 18 g/t).

At the Central Zone, hole CNT17030, cut six mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 12.0 meters core length (estimated 6.5 meters true thickness) grading 2.37 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 320 meters below surface. (Central gold results where applicable are capped at 40 g/t).

At the Skiråsen Zone, highlight results include hole SKI17009 which cut six mineralized zones with highlight hits of 39.0 meters core length (estimated 11.0 meters true thickness) grading 2.02 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 370 meters below surface, plus 95.0 meters core length (estimated 33.0 meters true thickness) grading 1.63 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 745 meters below surface. Hole SKI17011 cut seven mineralized zones including 13.0 meters core length (6.3 meters true thickness) grading 2.49 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 230 meters below surface, plus 49.0 meters core length (estimated 24.0 meters true thickness) grading 2.02 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 360 meters below surface, plus 4.0 meters core length (estimated 2.0 meters true thickness) grading 6.78 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 510 meters below surface. Hole SKI17013 cut three mineralized zones, with a highlight hit of 21.0 meters core length (estimated 16.0 meters true thickness) grading 2.73 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 315 meters below surface. (Skiråsen gold results where applicable are capped at 30 g/t).

At the Risberget Zone, hole RIS17009 cut three mineralized zones with a highlight hit of 9.0 meters core length (estimated 6.8 meters true thickness) grading 1.69 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 155 meters below surface. (Risberget gold results where applicable have been capped at 20 g/t).

The 3D wireframe modelling of the gold mineralization at the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones has been completed, with 20 defined lodes at Avan, 15 defined lodes at Central, 12 defined lodes at Skiråsen.

Barsele's President, Gary Cope states; "Recent drilling has expanded the Risberget gold-potential zone from 250 meters to 1,300 meters and to a depth of 180 meters. We look forward to future drill results from this exciting new sector of the property and we are interested to learn the results of the 3D wireframe modelling of the intrusive-hosted gold mineralization at the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones."





November 2017 Drilling Update Hole ID Easting Northing Az Dip DDH

Length From

(m) To (m) CL (m) TL (m) Au (g/t) Top

Cut

(g/t) AVA17034 617245.50 7215770.72 219 -58 707.20 363.00 369.00 6.00 3.20 1.44

Expansion









504.00 516.00 12.00 6.40 0.90













558.00 571.00 13.00 7.00 2.44

























CNT17030 618794.30 7214614.85 360 -61 690.00 258.00 265.00 7.00 3.70 2.21

Infill









311.00 336.00 25.00 13.4 1.23













366.00 378.00 12.00 6.50 2.37













390.00 396.00 6.00 3.20 1.87













536.00 543.00 7.00 3.90 1.38













600.00 604.80 4.80 2.70 2.16

























SKI17009 619032.85 7214613.19 332 -70 924.00 211.00 218.00 7.00 2.30 1.80

Expansion









249.00 295.00 46.00 15.0 0.96













353.00 359.00 6.00 2.00 3.39













377.00 416.00 39.00 11.0 2.02













517.00 526.00 9.00 3.00 4.04













741.00 836.00 95.00 33.0 1.63











incl 741.00 771.00 30.00 10.2 2.10











incl 799.00 836.00 37.00 12.7 1.86

























SKI17010 619124.27 7214599.84 330 -47 344.40 297.00 309.00 12.00 8.70 0.63

Infill









330.00 334.00 4.00 3.00 2.50

SKI17011 619124.99 7214599.56 341 -62 604.5 172.00 188.00 16.00 7.60 1.24

Infill









256.00 269.00 13.00 6.30 2.49













312.00 326.00 14.00 6.80 1.89













383.00 432.00 49.00 24.0 2.02













443.00 458.00 15.00 7.10 1.53













503.00 511.00 8.00 3.80 1.37













580.00 584.00 4.00 2.00 6.78

























SKI17012 619199.52 7214627.95 328 -57 132.40 36.00 39.00 3.00 1.80 3.29

Infill









75.00 81.00 6.00 3.50 2.03

























SKI17013 619032.38 7214614.03 332 -45 545.20 92.00 97.00 5.00 3.60 2.23

Infill









161.00 165.00 4.00 3.00 2.77













458.00 479.00 21.00 16.0 2.73

























SKI17014 619201.21 7214625.31 331 -57 851.90 39.00 46.00 7.00 4.10 2.66

Infill









73.00 85.00 12.00 7.00 1.13













239.00 251.00 12.00 7.10 1.37













287.00 293.00 6.00 3.60 1.86

























NOR17008 617033.038 7216912.954 203 -75 597.10











VMS no significant intersections









































NOR17009 617032.293 7216914.948 161 -72 640.20











VMS no significant intersections









































RIS17009 621883.41 7213962.34 145 -65 490.80 95.00 108.00 13.00 9.80 1.42

Regional









119.00 125.00 6.00 4.50 1.33













168.00 177.00 9.00 6.80 1.69

























RIS17010 621883.02 7213962.83 55 -45 252.40











Regional no significant intersections

















Az = Compass Bearing Dip = Degrees Inclined CL = Core Length TL = Est. True Length Top Cut varies 40-18 grams

The technical information in this news release was verified by way of a site visit in December of 2017, by the Qualified Person, where the data was discussed with the site management and technical staff and the database was reviewed and drill core was examined. The quality control/quality assurance program at the Barsele Project is described on our website at http://barseleminerals.com/s/QAQCProcedures-Barsele.asp.

All samples referred to in this table were tested at independent ALS Laboratories in Romania and Ireland, using ultra trace level method (ME-MS61)-48 element by using four acid digestion together with ICP-AES and ICP-MS analytical methods. Gold is tested by fire assay, aqua regia digestion and analysed with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) or gravimetric finish depending on grade (Au-AA24 and Au-GRA22). Each method has a lower and upper calibration range for which results are accurately determined.

As project operator, Agnico Eagle has developed a community relations program to engage the various stakeholders in the Barsele Project area. Basic environmental assessment and surface water characterization, species studies and hydrogeology studies are ongoing.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, where it intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

Drilling has been focused on verifying, defining and expanding the mineral resources within and along the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones and recently the Risberget Zone.

This gold system remains open in all directions. These structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodiorite-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks that vary in width from 10's of meters to 500 meters and have been traced over a strike length exceeding 8.0 kilometers. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group and comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report is expected to be released toward the end of the first quarter of 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope

President

