Fjordland and Commander Announce Results from Drilling at South Voisey's Bay Nickel Project, Labrador

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland") and project partner Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander") (TSX-V: CMD) provide results from the recent drilling at their South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt project (the "SVB Property") located 80 kilometres south of Vale's Voisey's Bay nickel mine located in Labrador, Canada. The exploration program was completed in October 2017 and comprised 1,469 metres of drilling in eight holes and accompanying borehole geophysics for five of the holes.

Best results were from holes 17-2 which returned 0.8 metres grading 0.63% nickel, 0.30% copper and 0.1% cobalt and hole 17-6 which returned 3.9 metres grading 0.37% nickel, 0.27% copper and 0.1 % cobalt. The intersections are semi-massive to massive sulphide comprised of pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite. Both intersections occur within or at the base of the Worm Gabbro within a sequence of troctolite. They are overlain by several metres of blebby and net textured sulphides. Holes 17-3, 5 and 7 returned low nickel values. Three holes, 17-1, 17-4 and 17-8, located 1.8 km south of hole 17-6 tested a prominent low angle conductor within paragneiss adjacent to an arm of the Worm Gabbro and all three holes encountered zones of high sulphide with low nickel values hosted by structures and sometimes accompanied by mixed gabbro breccia. Borehole Electro-Magnetic (BHEM) data, collected by Crone Geophysics in November, defined several extremely high conductivity targets between holes 17-1, 17-4, and 17-8. In addition, BHEM data from holes 17-6 and 17-7 delineate a strong conductor associated with the intersected sulphides, and an even stronger non-decaying off-hole conductor.

Drill results are summarized below in Table 1 and hole locations in Table 2 at the end of this release. Sections and plans will be posted to the company website. Reported core lengths are estimated to be true width for hole 17-6, while hole 17-2 is of unknown orientation.

Table 1: Results

Hole From(m) To (m) length (m) Ni (%) Co (%) Cu (%) FL17-2 52.4 53.2 0.8 0.63 0.11 0.30 FL17-6 45.3 49.2 3.9 0.37 0.10 0.27

Discussion

The large 29,400 Ha SVB Property is in central Labrador 80 kilometres south of Vale's Voisey's Bay Nickel mine and covers parts of the Pants Lake Gabbro Complex. The Pants Lake Complex contains host rocks with alteration and nickel mineralization styles consistent with high nickel prospectivity. This drill program tested a single exploration target centred of a portion of the Worm Gabbro, a 200 metre thick possible feeder dyke to larger magma bodies or chambers located both north and south of the area. Drilling was centred on modeled conductors derived from re-processed historical UTEM-3 surveys conducted in 2002 and 2014. Targeting incorporated recent geological concepts being successfully applied at the Voisey's Bay Mine wherein structure plays an important ore control role and where massive sulphide accumulations may also occur in wall rock structures.

Dawn Evans-Lamswood, project manager and former head of brownfields exploration at the Voisey's Bay Mine states, "Drill holes within the wall rock paragneiss (in particular hole 17-4) intersected a feeder environment that can be described as a "nursery" for sulphide production, an essential ingredient for the production of high grade sulphides. Key ingredients include ultramafic cumulates, digested paragneiss, magmatic contamination and structural controls to focus wall rock digestion, sulphide production and distribution. The observations suggest the system is not rootless, that it has a sulphide source rock and favorable structural constraints and establishes the SVB property as hosting a Voisey's Bay-styled nickel environment."

Ongoing work includes property wide re-processing of additional historical EM data including UTEM-3 surveys and Crone pulse EM surveys. Initial focus is on the large South Gabbro body where limited historical drilling has retuned elevated nickel within basal olivine gabbro units and in wall rock veins.

Expenditures by Fjordland have resulted in the increase of their property interest to 35%. Under the terms of the Commander/Fjordland option agreement, announced on June 5, 2017, Fjordland may earn up to a 100% interest in the property by paying Commander combined cash payments of $290,000, completing $8.0 million in exploration expenditures and issuing to Commander an aggregate of 4.5 million shares of Fjordland. Upon Fjordland acquiring a 100% interest in the project, Commander will retain a 2% NSR with Fjordland having the right to buy down 50% of the Royalty for a payment of $5,000,000 as a cash payment, or a cash payment equal $2,500,000 plus the issuance of shares having a fair market value of 50% of the buy down amount. Commander will receive a $10,000,000 advance royalty payment at the commencement of commercial production. Fjordland is 30% held by an affiliate of High Power Exploration Inc. who have separately entered into a funding agreement with Fjordland to provide up to $7.4 million in expenditures and $290,000 in property payments, following which Fjordland has agreed to assign a 65% project interest in SVB to HPX (see FEX news release dated August 28, 2017). HPX is a privately owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate mineral prospects. The HPX technology cluster comprises systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland.

QA/QC

Drill core was NTQ with recoveries typically above 90 per cent. After drilling, the core is logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics, marked up for sampling, and photographed on site. The cores for analyses are marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.0 m or less in length. They are cut in half lengthwise, with a rock saw on site. One half-core are stored on site for future reference. The other with half-core are bagged in individual plastic bags along with ID tag and sealed. The individual plastic sample bags are then placed into rice bags labelled with sample ID's for all enclosed samples (typically 3 to 5 samples per rice bag); and then the rice bag is sealed with packing tape. The rice bags are sent by commercial carrier to Eastern Analytical Ltd, Springdale NL. for assaying. A QA/QC program, including insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates with regular samples under, the supervision of Gary Thompson, P.Geo. was undertaken.

Upon arrival at Eastern Analytical rice bags and sample bags are inspected for tampering or damage during transportation. The samples are dried and then crushed to 80% -10mesh, and a 250g split is then pulverized to 95% 150mesh. A 200mg subsample is dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES for 34 elements. Samples with significant Ni, Cu or Co are re-analyzed by atomic absorption following a three acid digestion. Eastern Analytical is an ISO17025 certified laboratory. On site supervision and core logging was by Dawn Evans-Lamswood, P, Geo.

Table 2- Drill Collars

Hole Easting Northing Elev (m) LENGTH(m) Az Dip FL17-1 567500 6147644 427.8 212.3 220 -65 FL17-2 567430 6148949 436 153 210 -55 FL17-3 567302 6148761 408.4 150.55 180 -50 FL17-4 567676 6147783 421 271.1 170 -50 FL17-5 566202 6148848 418.4 157.2 180 -60 FL17-6 566660 6149010 450 150.85 180 -50 FL17-7 566600 6149060 451 225.95 180 -50 FL17-8 567598 6147584 408.4 151.55 220 -65

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Richard C. Atkinson"

Richard C. Atkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO

For further information, please call:

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC.

Richard C. Atkinson, President and CEO

1-604-805-3232

info@fjordlandex.com

www.fjordlandex.com

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.